No. 60/2020

Tvis, 27 March 2020

TCM Group postpones Annual General Meeting convened for 31 March 2020 and suspends financial outlook for 2020

The Board of Directors of TCM Group today decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 31 March 2020 as a consequence of the Covid-19-virus outbreak and the Danish government’s and authorities’ general measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

A notice for a rescheduled Annual General Meeting will be announced in due course and once the government’s restrictions and recommendations allow for it.

Due to increased uncertainties and lack of transparency to estimate the impact of the virus outbreak on the market and TCM Group’s financial performance, the Board of Directors has decided to suspend the financial outlook for 2020.









