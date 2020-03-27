Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Superdisintegrants Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type; Formulation; Therapeutic Area, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global superdisintegrants market is projected to reach US$ 659.17 million in 2027 from US$ 369.56 million in 2019. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020-2027.



Driving factors include growing adoption of orally disintegrating drugs, increasing acceptability of generic drugs. However, the risk high cost associated with manufacturing of superdisintegrants is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.



Cancer is one of the major cause of human death worldwide. In recent years, the cases of cancer have been increasing tremendously and the trend is anticipated to remain the same in the upcoming years. According to the World Health Organization in 2018, approximately 9.6 million deaths across the globe were due to cancer. Furthermore, the National Cancer Institute predicted that in 2018, approximately 1,735,350 new cancer cases would be diagnosed in the US.



Generic drugs refer to qualitative and quantitative compositions of active components whose bioequivalence has been demonstrated by suitable bioavailability studies. Cost efficiency is the prominent factor that is driving the acceptance and adoption of generic drugs across the world. For instance, according to the study published in Journal of Pharmaceutical Health Care and Sciences (2015), nearly 50-60% of drug use across the world was of generic drugs.



Certain benefits such as superior treatment outcomes, cost benefits, and easy availability played a major part in higher consumption of generic medications. Such higher consumption of generic medications is directly correlated to increased manufacturing of drugs. Moreover, increasing popularity of orally disintegrating drugs is likely to drive the usage of superdisintegrants in generic drugs, which will ultimately drive the growth of the global superdisintegrants market during the forecast period.



The global superdisintegrants market is segmented by type, formulation, therapeutic area, and application. Based on type, the superdisintegrants market is segmented into synthetic superdisintegrants, natural superdisintegrants and other superdisintegrants. In 2019, the synthetic superdisintegrants accounted for the largest market share in the global Superdisintegrants market by type. Synthetic disintegrants are more effective in lower concentrations as compared to starch; also they incorporate superior intragranularity. Such merits are projected to drive the synthetic superdisintegrants segment during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Superdisintegrants Market - By Type

1.3.2 Global Superdisintegrants Market - By Formulation

1.3.3 Global Superdisintegrants Market - By Therapeutic Area

1.3.4 Global Superdisintegrants Market - By Application

1.3.5 Global Superdisintegrants Market - By Geography



2. Superdisintegrants Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Superdisintegrants - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Superdisintegrants Market in North America: PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Superdisintegrants Market in Europe: PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Superdisintegrants Market in APAC: PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Superdisintegrants Market in MEA: PEST Analysis

4.2.5 Superdisintegrants Market - South and Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Superdisintegrants Market - Key Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Adoption of Orally Disintegrating Drugs

5.1.2 Increasing Acceptability of Generic Drugs

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost Associated with Manufacturing of Superdisintegrants

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Emerging Pharmaceuticals Markets in Developing Countries

5.4 Trends

5.4.1 Growing Emphasis on Adoption of Novel Drug Delivery Systems

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Superdisintegrants Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Superdisintegrants Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Superdisintegrants Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Positioning of Key Players

6.3.1 DowDuPont Inc.

6.3.2 Ashland



7. Superdisintegrants Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Superdisintegrants, by Type, 2019 & 2027 (% Share)

7.3 Synthetic Superdisintegrants

7.4 Natural Superdisintegrants

7.5 Other Superdisintegrants



8. Superdisintegrants Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Formulation

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Superdisintegrants Market, by Formulation, 2019 & 2027 (% Share)

8.3 Tablets

8.4 Capsules



9. Superdisintegrants Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Therapeutic Area

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Superdisintegrants Market, by Therapeutic Area, 2019 & 2027 (% Share)

9.3 Neurological Diseases

9.4 Gastrointestinal Diseases

9.5 Oncology

9.6 Inflammatory Diseases

9.7 Infectious Diseases

9.8 Cardiovascular Diseases

9.9 Others



10. Superdisintegrants Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Application

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Superdisintegrants Market, by Application, 2019 & 2027 (% Share)

10.3 Pharmaceuticals

10.4 Nutraceuticals



11. Superdisintegrants Market - Geographic Analysis

11.1 North America Superdisintegrants Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.2 Europe Superdisintegrants Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.3 Asia-Pacific Superdisintegrants Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.4 Middle East & Africa Superdisintegrants Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.5 South & Central America Superdisintegrants Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027



12. Superdisintegrants Market to 2027 - Industry Landscape



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Ashland

13.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation

13.3 Avantor Inc.

13.4 BASF SE

13.5 Corel Pharma Chem

13.6 Dow DuPont Inc.

13.7 DFE Pharma

13.8 JRS Pharma

13.9 Merch KGaA

13.10 Roquette Freres



