New York, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laparoscopic Device Market Research Report by Product , by Application , by End User - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05878022/?utm_source=GNW

The Laparoscope commanded the largest size in the Laparoscopic Device Market in 2019, followed by the Insufflations Device. On the other hand, the Closure Device is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by the Robotic Assisted Device.



"The Gynecological Surgery is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Application, the Laparoscopic Device Market is studied across Bariatric Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, General Surgery, Urological Surgery, and Gynecological Surgery. The Bariatric Surgery commanded the largest size in the Laparoscopic Device Market in 2019, followed by the Colorectal Surgery. On the other hand, the Gynecological Surgery is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by the Bariatric Surgery.



"The Ambulatory Center is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of End User, the Laparoscopic Device Market is studied across Ambulatory Center and Hospital & Clinic. The Hospital & Clinic commanded the largest size in the Laparoscopic Device Market in 2019, followed by the Ambulatory Center. On the other hand, the Ambulatory Center is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by the Hospital & Clinic.



"The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Geography, the Laparoscopic Device Market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas commanded the largest size in the Laparoscopic Device Market in 2019, followed by the Europe, Middle East & Africa. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by the Europe, Middle East & Africa.



"FPNV Positioning Matrix for Global Laparoscopic Device Market has reorganized Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, and B. Braun Melsungen AG as Forefront"



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Laparoscopic Device Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



The report closely provides key highlights and recommendations for leading players in the market. Some of the recent developments shaping the current scenario are:

1. Smith+Nephew announces US launch of PICO? 14 Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System for use on high risk surgical patients (2020-03-03)

2. Smith+Nephew ‘breaks ground’ on new high technology manufacturing facility in Penang, Malaysia (2020-02-28)

3. Medtronic to Advance Solutions and Capabilities in Surgical Data and Analytics with Acquisition of Digital Surgery (2020-02-13)



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Laparoscopic Device Market including B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, CooperSurgical Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Matrix Meditec Private Limited, Mediflex Surgical Products, Medtronic plc, Olympus Corporation, Purple Surgical International Ltd., Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, and Surgical Innovations Limited.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05878022/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001