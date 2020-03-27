Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hemophilia Treatment Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product; Disease; Treatment Type; Therapy; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hemophilia treatment is expected to reach US$ 44,089.71 million in 2027 from US$ 14,454.81 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 15.9% from 2020-2027.



The growth of the hemophilia treatment is primarily attributed to the factors such as increasing prevalence of hemophilia and rise in favorable government initiatives leading to launch of new products in the market. However, high cost related with hemophilia treatment is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, growth opportunities in emerging regions are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global hemophilia treatment during the forecast period.



According to data from the National Hemophilia Foundation in 2020, Hemophilia A happens in 1 in 5,000 live male births. Hemophilia A is about four times as common as hemophilia B. The number of people with hemophilia in the United States is anticipated to be around 20,000 individuals. Moreover, the incidence of hemophilia is not known across the globe but projected at above 400,000 people. Almost 75% of people with hemophilia worldwide are either undiagnosed or receive disparate treatment.



In Italy, according to the data of the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2017, the number of registered people with bleeding disorders increased from about 7000 in 2000 to around 8500 in 2011 and more than 11,000 in 2015. The trend is due to an upsurge in the number of patients who are recorded, mainly in those with vWD type 1, mild hemophilia, or other factor deficiencies. Thus, increasing prevalence of hemophilia, high cases of under-diagnosed hemophilia cases, and improving healthcare infrastructure will eventually grow the market for hemophilia treatment in the forecast period.



Global hemophilia treatment, based on the product, is segmented into plasma derived coagulation factor concentrates plasma derived coagulation factor concentrates, desmopressin, antifibrinolytic agents. In 2019, the recombinant coagulation factor concentrates held the largest share of the market, by product. Also, recombinant coagulation factor concentrates segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to increasing adoption of integrated systems across the globe.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the hemophilia treatment.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global hemophilia treatment, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Hemophilia Treatment Market - By Product

1.3.2 Global Hemophilia Treatment Market - By Disease

1.3.3 Global Hemophilia Treatment Market - By Treatment Type

1.3.4 Global Hemophilia Treatment Market - By Therapy

1.3.5 Global Hemophilia Treatment Market - By End User

1.3.6 Global Hemophilia Treatment Market - By Geography



2. Global Hemophilia Treatment Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Hemophilia Treatment- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe: PEST Analysis

4.2.3 APAC: PEST Analysis

4.2.4 MEA: PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Hemophilia Treatment Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Hemophilia

5.1.2 Rise in Favorable Government Initiatives

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost Related with Hemophilia Treatment

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growth in the Global Healthcare Market

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Research Activities and Product Innovations

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Hemophilia Treatment Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Hemophilia Treatment Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Hemophilia Treatment Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Positioning of Key Players

6.3.1 Bayer AG

6.3.2 Pfizer Inc.



7. Global Hemophilia Treatment Market Analysis - by Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hemophilia Treatment Market Revenue Share, by Product (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Plasma-Derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates

7.4 Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates

7.5 Desmopressin

7.6 Antifibrinolytic Agents



8. Hemophilia Treatment Market Analysis - by Disease

8.1 Overview

8.2 Hemophilia Treatment Market, by Disease 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Hemophilia A

8.4 Hemophilia B

8.5 Hemophilia C



9. Hemophilia Treatment Market Analysis - by Treatment Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Hemophilia Treatment Market Revenue Share, by Treatment Type (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Prophylaxis

9.4 On-demand



10. Hemophilia Treatment Market Analysis - by Therapy

10.1 Overview

10.2 Hemophilia Treatment Market, by Therapy 2019 and 2027 (%)

10.3 Replacement Therapy

10.4 ITI Therapy

10.5 Gene Therapy



11. Hemophilia Treatment Market Analysis - by End User

11.1 Overview

11.2 Hemophilia Treatment Market, by End User 2019 and 2027 (%)

11.3 Hospitals & Clinics

11.4 Hemophilia Treatment Centers

11.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers



12. Hemophilia Treatment Market - Geographic Analysis

12.1 North America: Hemophilia Treatment Market

12.2 Europe: Hemophilia Treatment Market

12.3 APAC: Hemophilia Treatment Market

12.4 Middle East & Africa: Hemophilia Treatment Market

12.5 South And Central America: Hemophilia Treatment Market



13. Global Hemophilia Treatment Market - Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Growth Strategies Done By the Companies in the Market, (%)

13.3 Organic Developments Done By The Companies in The Market

13.4 Inorganic Developments Done by The Companies In The Market



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Bayer AG

14.2 Sanofi

14.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

14.4 Kedrion S.p.A.

14.5 CSL Limited

14.6 Biotest AG.

14.7 Pfizer Inc.

14.8 Novo Nordisk A/S

14.9 Octapharma AG

14.10 Baxter International Inc.



