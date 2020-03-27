Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epinephrine Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product Type; Application; Distribution Channel; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global epinephrine market is expected to reach US$ 4,207.88 million in 2027 from US$ 2,247.87 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020-2027.
The growth of the epinephrine market is estimated to due to driving factors such as increasing anaphylaxis cases and introduction of generic version of epinephrine are expected to boost the market growth over the years. On the other hand the market is expected to have restricted growth due to lack of availability of epinephrine auto injectors and their low-cost alternatives.
Epinephrine is the most effective treatment for anaphylaxis; however, various studies indicate underutilization of this drug due to high cost, lack of availability, unawareness regarding usage procedure and anaphylactic onset, etc. With steep price hike over the past decade, the lack of affordable alternatives have caused trouble for the patient to access this drug.
EpiPen is an injection device that dispenses epinephrine, and people with severe allergies have been relying on it in case of life-threatening allergic reactions. Epinephrine alone is a generic drug, but the EpiPen is a drug-device combination product, which makes it difficult to replicate and get FDA approval for competitors. Therefore, there are limited number of players in this space.
Moreover, the demand for epinephrine has been on the rise with limited product supply. As per the Pew Charitable Trusts, demand for epinephrine auto-injectors has increased in the last few years, and the number of EpiPen prescriptions in the US grew from ~2.5 million in 2011 to 3.5 million in 2015. The growth can be attributed to the high demand from schools.
Mylan has been a dominant player in the epinephrine auto-injector market since long. However, in 2018, Teva Pharmaceutical received the generic version FDA approval for its epinephrine auto-injector. This approval is the first generic version of the most widely prescribed epinephrine auto-injector in the US. It is expected to advance access to lower cost, safe, and effective generic alternatives in the future. Patients usually don't have enough choice in medication for such life-threatening conditions; however, as more generics enter the market, providers and patients have more choices.
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 Global Epinephrine Market - By Product Type
1.3.2 Global Epinephrine Market - By Application
1.3.3 Global Epinephrine Market - By Distribution Channel
1.3.4 Global Epinephrine Market - By Geography
2. Epinephrine Market - Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Epinephrine- Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Epinephrine Market in Europe: PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Epinephrine Market in APAC: PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South & Central America - PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinion
5. Epinephrine Market - Key Dynamics
5.1 Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Number of Anaphylaxis Cases
5.1.2 Introduction of generic version of epinephrine
5.2 Restraints
5.2.1 Lack of Availability of Epinephrine Auto-Injectors and Their Low-Cost Alternatives
5.3 Opportunities
5.3.1 Growing Pipeline of Epinephrine
5.4 Trends
5.4.1 Novel Drug Delivery Systems
5.5 Impact Analysis
6. Epinephrine Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Epinephrine Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Epinephrine Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Share of Key Players
6.3.1 Mylan N.V.
6.3.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
7. Epinephrine Market Analysis and Forecast - By Product Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Epinephrine Market, by Product Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)
7.3 Prefilled Syringes
7.4 Auto-Injectors
7.5 Ampoules and Vials
8. Epinephrine Market Analysis and Forecast - By Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Epinephrine Market, by Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)
8.3 Anaphylaxis
8.4 Superficial Bleeding
8.5 Respiratory Disorders
8.6 Cardiac Arrest
9. Epinephrine Market Analysis and Forecast - By Distribution Channel
9.1 Overview
9.2 Epinephrine Market, by Distribution Channel, 2019 and 2027 (%)
9.3 Retail Pharmacies
9.4 Hospital Pharmacies
9.5 Online Pharmacies
10. Epinephrine Market - Geographic Analysis
10.1 North America Epinephrine Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027
10.2 Europe Epinephrine Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027
10.3 Asia Pacific Epinephrine Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027
10.4 Middle East & Africa Epinephrine Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027
10.5 South and Central America Epinephrine Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027
11. Epinephrine Market - Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Growth Strategies In The Epinephrine Market, 2015-2019
11.3 Organic Growth Strategies
11.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies
11.5 Intranasal Epinephrine Spray - Clinical Trials
12. Epinephrine Market - Key Company Profiles
12.1 ALK-Abell A/S
12.2 Abbott
12.3 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
12.4 Kaleo, Inc.
12.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
12.6 BIOPROJET
12.7 Medeca Pharma AB
12.8 Novartis AG
12.9 MYLAN N.V.
12.10 Erythpharm
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8d684b
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: