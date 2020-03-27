Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Sativa Extract (CAS 89958-21-4) Market Research Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This global report is a result of industry experts' diligent work on researching the world market of Cannabis Sativa Extract. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market trends and development, identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.
The Cannabis sativa extract global market report key points:
Chapter Insights
Key Topics Covered
1. CANNABIS SATIVA EXTRACT GENERAL INFORMATION
1.1. General information, synonyms
1.2. Composition, chemical structure
1.3. Safety information
1.4. Hazards identification
1.5. Handling and storage
1.6. Toxicological & ecological information
1.7. Transport information
2. CANNABIS SATIVA EXTRACT APPLICATIONS
3. CANNABIS SATIVA EXTRACT MANUFACTURING METHODS
4. CANNABIS SATIVA EXTRACT PATENTS
5. CANNABIS SATIVA EXTRACT MARKET WORLDWIDE
5.1. Global Cannabis sativa extract market analysis: market constraints, drivers and opportunities
5.2. Manufacturers of Cannabis sativa extract
5.3. Suppliers of Cannabis sativa extract
5.4. Market forecast
6. CANNABIS SATIVA EXTRACT MARKET PRICES
7. CANNABIS SATIVA EXTRACT END-USE SECTOR
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kb7bgv
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
