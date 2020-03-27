HANGZHOU, China, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTStarcom (“UT” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, today reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, and provided a business update.
Business Update
UTStarcom’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Dr. Huang commented, “Although the fourth quarter revenue met expectations, the Company faces significant challenges in 2020. We are dealing with slower-than-expected collections from our large customer in India, and the impact from the Coronavirus pandemic, is likely to be significant. Furthermore, our outlook is more uncertain due to diminished 5G prospects in China. In light of these uncertainties, the Company and the Board are evaluating all strategic alternatives available to the Company. As this evaluation is in progress, we are suspending our quarterly earnings conference call until further notice since we will not be able to comment on deliberations.”
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
|Summary of Q4 2019 Key Financials
|Q4 2019
|Y/Y Change
|Q/Q Change
|Revenue
|$14.2
|+11.4%
|+8.4%
|Gross Profit
|$5.1
|-10.7%
|-28.5%
|Operating Expenses
|$6.3
|-24.1%
|-34.4%
|Operating Loss
|($1.1)
|+$1.4
|+$1.2
|Net Loss
|($3.6)
|-$2.3
|-$1.5
|Basic EPS
|($0.1)
|-$0.07
|-$0.04
|Cash Balance (including Restricted Cash)
|$48.6
|-34.0%
|+2.2%
|Summary of Full year 2019 Key Financials
|2019
|Y/Y Change
|Revenue
|$65.8
|-43.2%
|Gross Profit
|$24.4
|-24.5%
|Operating Expenses
|$30.2
|+8.2%
|Operating Loss
|($5.8)
|-$10.2
|Net Loss
|($3.6)
|-$8.4
|Basic EPS
|($0.1)
|-$0.24
|Cash Balance (including Restricted Cash)
|$48.6
|-34.0%
*Dollar comparisons are used where percentage comparisons are not meaningful.
*All the numbers in U.S. Dollars are in millions except for Earnings Per Share (EPS).
Total Revenues
Three months ended December 31, 2019
Q4 2019 total revenues were $14.2 million, compared to $12.7 million in the corresponding period in 2018.
Twelve months ended December 31, 2019
2019 total revenues were $65.8 million, a decrease of 43% from $115.9 million in 2018.
Gross Profit
Three months ended December 31, 2019
Q4 2019 gross profit was $5.1 million, or 36.3% of net sales, compared to $5.8 million, or 45.3% of net sales, in the corresponding period in 2018.
Twelve months ended December 31, 2019
2019 gross profit was $24.4 million, or 37.0% of net sales, compared to $32.3 million, or 27.8% of net sales, in 2018.
Operating Expenses
Q4 2019 operating expenses were $6.3 million, compared to $8.3 million in the corresponding period in 2018.
Twelve months ended December 31, 2019
2019 operating expenses were $30.2 million, compared to $27.9 million in 2018.
Operating Income (loss)
Q4 2019 operating loss was $1.1 million, compared to operating loss of $2.5 million in the corresponding period in 2018.
Full year 2019 operating loss was $5.8 million, compared to operating income of $4.4 million in 2018.
Interest Income, Net
Q4 2019 net interest income was $0.3 million, compared to $0.5 million in the corresponding period in 2018.
Full year 2019 net interest income was $1.2 million, compared to $1.7 million in 2018.
Other Income (Expenses), Net
Q4 2019 net other expense was $3.7 million, compared to net other income of $1.2 million in the corresponding period in 2018. Other expense in Q4 2019 was mainly due to foreign exchange losses resulting from the devaluation of Indian Rupee and Chinese Yuan against the U.S. dollar.
Full year 2019 net other income was $0.9 million, compared to net other expense of $1.0 million in 2018.
Net Loss
Q4 2019 net loss attributable to shareholders was $3.6 million, compared to net loss of $1.3 million in the corresponding period in 2018. Q4 2019 basic net loss per share was $0.10, compared to basic net loss per share of $0.04 for the corresponding period in 2018.
Full year 2019 net loss attributable to shareholders was $3.6 million, compared to net income of $4.8 million in 2018. 2019 basic net loss per share was $0.10, compared to basic net income per share of $0.14 in 2018.
Cash Flow
During Q4 2019, cash generated from operating activities was $3.3 million, cash used in investing activities was $6,088, and cash used in financing activities was $4.6 million. As of December 31, 2019, UTStarcom had cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash of $48.6 million.
Outlook
For the first quarter of 2020, the Company expects revenue in the range of $8 to $12 million.
Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call Cancelled
Since the Board is considering strategic alternatives and cannot comment on those deliberations, the Company will not conduct a conference call to discuss these results.
About UTStarcom Holdings Corp.
UTStarcom is committed to helping network operators offer their customers the most innovative, reliable and cost-effective communication services. UTStarcom offers high performance advanced equipment optimized for the most rapidly growing network functions, such as mobile backhaul, metro aggregation and broadband access. UTStarcom has operations and customers around the world, with a special focus on Japan and India. UTStarcom was founded in 1991 and listed its shares on the Nasdaq Market in 2000 (symbol: UTSI). For more information about UTStarcom, please visit http://www.utstar.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives and the Company’s business outlook. These statements are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from the Company’s current expectations. These include risks and uncertainties related to, among other things, changes in the financial condition and cash position of the Company, changes in the composition of the Company’s management and their effect on the Company, the Company’s ability to realize anticipated results of operational improvements and benefits of the divestiture transaction, the ability to successfully identify and acquire appropriate technologies and businesses for inorganic growth and to integrate such acquisitions, the ability to internally innovate and develop new products, assumptions the Company makes regarding the growth of the market and the success of the Company’s offerings in the market and the Company’s ability to execute its business plan and manage regulatory matters. The risks and uncertainties also include the risk factors identified in the Company’s latest annual report on Form 20-F and current reports on Form 6-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is in a period of strategic transition and the conduct of its business is exposed to additional risks as a result. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, which may change and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.
|UTStarcom Holdings Corp.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|(In thousands)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|34,966
|$
|57,049
|Short-term investments
|2,095
|—
|Accounts and notes receivable, net
|78,031
|60,666
|Inventories and deferred costs
|6,646
|26,837
|Short-term restricted cash
|10,007
|8,827
|Prepaid and other current assets
|5,815
|6,776
|Total current assets
|137,560
|160,155
|Long-term assets:
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|1,092
|1,258
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|2,339
|—
|Long-term restricted cash
|3,634
|7,823
|Other long-term assets
|6,205
|8,199
|Total long-term assets
|13,270
|17,280
|Total assets
|$
|150,830
|$
|177,435
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|30,875
|$
|50,757
|Customer advances
|160
|561
|Deferred revenue
|1,320
|968
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|1,342
|—
|Other current liabilities
|14,945
|17,507
|Total current liabilities
|48,642
|69,793
|Long-term liabilities:
|Operating Lease liabilities, non-current
|954
|—
|Long-term deferred revenue and other liabilities
|1,718
|5,476
|Total liabilities
|51,314
|75,269
|Total equity
|99,516
|102,166
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|150,830
|$
|177,435
|UTStarcom Holdings Corp.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three months ended December 31,
|Twelve Months ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Net sales
|$
|14,183
|$
|12,726
|$
|65,823
|$
|115,944
|Cost of net sales
|9,037
|6,963
|41,466
|83,676
|Gross profit
|5,146
|5,763
|24,357
|32,268
|36.3
|%
|45.3
|%
|37.0
|%
|27.8
|%
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|2,501
|3,801
|15,727
|15,156
|Research and development
|3,777
|4,471
|14,465
|12,745
|Total operating expenses
|6,278
|8,272
|30,192
|27,901
|Operating Income (loss)
|(1,132
|)
|(2,509
|)
|(5,835
|)
|4,367
|Interest income, net
|261
|486
|1,227
|1,702
|Other income (expense), net
|(3,722
|)
|1,159
|870
|(1,014
|)
|Equity pick up of losses of an associate
|—
|(351
|)
|—
|(613
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(4,593
|)
|(1,215
|)
|(3,738
|)
|4,442
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|975
|(55
|)
|153
|378
|Net Income (loss) attributable to UTStarcom
|$
|(3,618
|)
|$
|(1,270
|)
|$
|(3,585
|)
|$
|4,820
|Holdings Corp.
|Net Income (loss) per share attributable to
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|0.14
|UTStarcom Holdings Corp.—Basic
|Weighted average shares outstanding—Basic
|35,596
|35,458
|35,556
|35,642
|UTStarcom Holdings Corp.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Three months ended December 31,
|Twelve Months ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(In thousands)
|(In thousands)
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(3,618
|)
|$
|(1,270
|)
|$
|(3,585
|)
|$
|4,820
|Depreciation
|157
|160
|644
|702
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|(424
|)
|293
|4,396
|812
|Provision for deferred costs
|1,559
|(1,760
|)
|1,559
|(5,125
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|335
|404
|1,399
|1,097
|Net loss (gain) on disposal of assets
|—
|—
|5
|(21
|)
|Gain on release of tax liability due to expiration
|—
|(2,462
|)
|(1,182
|)
|(2,462
|)
|of the statute of limitations
|Gain on written-off long-term Account Payable due to expiration of the statute of limitations
|—
|—
|(3,161
|)
|—
|Deferred income taxes
|(300
|)
|660
|(303
|)
|705
|Loss from equity investments, net
|—
|351
|—
|613
|Other-than-temporary impairment of equity
|—
|370
|—
|370
|investments
|Gain on CTA recognition from liquidation subsidiaries
|—
|(909
|)
|—
|(909
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|5,600
|8,427
|(23,919
|)
|(26,708
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating
|3,309
|4,264
|(24,147
|)
|(26,106
|)
|activities
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Additions to property, plant and equipment
|(6
|)
|(4
|)
|(507
|)
|(225
|)
|Acquisition of uSTAR, net of cash acquired
|—
|1,174
|—
|(673
|)
|Purchase of short-term investment
|—
|—
|(41
|)
|—
|Proceeds from short-term investments
|—
|—
|41
|3,143
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing
|(6
|)
|1,170
|(507
|)
|2,245
|activities
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|—
|30
|56
|101
|Repurchase of common stock
|—
|(506
|)
|(1,049
|)
|(2,525
|)
|Short-term borrowing
|—
|—
|4,625
|—
|Pay off the short-term borrowing
|(4,625
|)
|—
|(4,625
|)
|—
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(4,625
|)
|(476
|)
|(993
|)
|(2,424
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
|2,346
|1,956
|555
|(702
|)
|equivalents
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash
|1,024
|6,914
|(25,092
|)
|(26,987
|)
|equivalents
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at
|47,583
|66,785
|73,699
|100,686
|beginning of period
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of
|$
|48,607
|$
|73,699
|$
|48,607
|$
|73,699
|period
