SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Air, an industry leader in the management and operations of Boeing Business Jets (BBJ), has launched FlyBBJ.com.



The new website outlines the unique management experience, operational expertise, regulatory certifications, and commercial operations required to expertly manage and profitably charter BBJ aircraft, largely known as the ultimate private charter experience.

“Our focus is on supporting and advocating for our clients to efficiently and seamlessly place their aircraft into service, oversee special projects, manage all flight operations and create an exclusive white glove, world-class cabin experience for our aircraft owners and charter guests,” said Chuck Stumpf, Silver Air’s President of Business Development. “The Boeing Business Jet is an extraordinary aircraft that requires specialized expertise. Silver Air has that expertise like no one else.”

Silver Air just recently signed a BBJ based in West Palm Beach, Florida, to its managed charter fleet. This stunning BBJ, features an 18-passenger configuration and is one of the most state-of-the-art aircraft in the charter market. It will be available for charter exclusively from Silver Air in Spring 2020.

Silver Air, with operations in Los Angeles, The Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Florida and New York, manages an expanding international charter fleet. The company’s proven track record for providing experienced flight crews, professional international flight support teams, and expert operations around the world have elevated it to a new level in private aviation, where jet owners trust their most valued assets.

Silver Air’s PURE Jet Management model provides a unique opportunity for jet owner partners, creating quality management plans at the best value, and expertly managing the multiple service vendors on the owner’s behalf ensuring a cost effective and transparent relationship.

In addition to the BBJ, Silver Air manages and operates light to large-cabin jets from Gulfstream, Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Cessna, and Hawker/Beech.

Silver Air’s charter operations have earned a WYVERN Wingman certification and an ARGUS Platinum rating. The company is currently IS-BAO stage two compliant, demonstrating the industry’s highest safety practices. Silver Air is also a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

About Silver Air

Silver Air is an innovative, industry leading aircraft management company and charter operator. As a DOT Certificated Air Carrier, the company operates under a Full FAA Part 135 certificate with worldwide operations. Silver Air is based in Southern California with corporate offices in Santa Barbara, and has bases of operations in California, Washington, Texas, Nevada, Florida and New York. The company manages and operates an all jet fleet, consisting of a wide range of aircraft from light jets to heavy long range jets. Silver Air is a WYVERN Wingman certified operator, is ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO rated, and is a member of the National Business Aviation Association.

