This research covers growth opportunities within the B2B payments market in Asia-Pacific, including a detailed discussion of the markets in Indonesia and Vietnam. It offers a market overview as well as regional forecasts and trends from 2019 to 2025. The digitalization of B2B payments is analyzed, along with accompanying risks and benefits for businesses.



Countries Covered: Australia, China, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, India, and the Philippines.



B2B Payment Solution Providers Profiled: Visa, Mastercard, EKO-PAY, Invapay, iPayLinks, PayPal, Western Union, Transferwise, Payoneer, and Earthport.



Digital payments technology adoption in Asia-Pacific remains in a nascent stage, and unlike digital payment methods used by consumers in which streamlined checkout processes accept instant payment using credit cards, the bulk of B2B payments is still tied to paper checks and manual processes.



The future of digital payments is driven by applications and innovations created through partnerships and collaborations among industry stakeholders that are driving digital transformation. Asia-Pacific's B2B payments market is being spurred by a growing B2B eCommerce market and by the appearance of financial technology (fintech) participants that recognize increasing market opportunities. With the integration of technologies such as a hyperledger framework, open API, and encryption, enterprises are heading towards an era that is borderless, paperless, reliable, and characterized by secure digital payments via a seamless process with minimal disruption.



Security concerns such as data breaches or identity theft act as a key restraint in the B2B payments space; similarly, lingering debt and payment delay can present a risk and place pressure on business cash flow. To minimize these risks and concerns, solutions such as electronic invoicing (eInvoicing) and blockchain can drive B2B payment transitions towards a better customer experience.



The use of blockchain technology has become a payments industry best practice that caters to the demand from cross-border transactions, online payment, and digital remittances for direct transaction between parties. Blockchain will eventually lead to instant transfers and minimum cost compared to other payment networks.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the trends within the B2B payments landscape in Asia-Pacific?

How large is the B2B payments market in Asia-Pacific?

When is the digital B2B payments market projected to grow in Asia-Pacific, and what are the expected growth rates?

What are the potential implications of digitalization on B2B payments?

What are future opportunities within B2B payments in Asia-Pacific?

What is the market outlook on B2B payments in Indonesia?

What is the market outlook on B2B payments in Vietnam?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings - Asia-Pacific

Key Findings by Country

2. Market Overview - Total B2B Payments Market

Market Definitions

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Segmentation

Risks in B2B Payments

Market Trends - B2B Payments Paid Late

Market Trends - Increased Usage of eInvoicing

Market Trends - Decline in Use of Trade Credit

Market Trends - Increased Government Support

3. Drivers & Restraints - Total B2B Payments Market

Market Drivers

Market Driver - Growth and Support of SMEs

Market Driver - Partnerships & Collaborations amongst Key Industry Participants

Market Driver - Partnerships & Collaborations amongst Key Industry Participants (continued)

Market Driver - Globalization

Market Driver - Growth in Payment Technology Solutions

Market Restraints

Market Restraint - Geopolitical Risk for Cross-border B2B Payments

Market Restraint - Security Concerns over Digital Payment Methods

Market Restraint - Complexity and Inefficiency of B2B Payments

4. Forecast and Trends - Total B2B Payments Market

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast by Payment Type

Revenue Forecast by Payment Type Discussion

5. Key B2B Payments Solution Providers in Asia-Pacific

Visa Profile

Mastercard Profile

EKO-PAY Profile

Invapay Profile

Payoneer Profile

iPayLinks Profile

PayPal Profile

TransferWise Profile

Western Union Profile

Earthport Profile

6. B2B Payments in Indonesia

Country Analysis - Indonesia

Revenue Forecast by Payment Type

Revenue Forecast by Payment Type Discussion

Indonesia B2B Payments - Service and Market Trends

Indonesia - B2B Payments Competitive Landscape

7. B2B Payments in Vietnam

Country Analysis - Vietnam

Revenue Forecast by Payment Type

Revenue Forecast by Payment Type Discussion

Vietnam B2B Payments - Service and Market Trends

Vietnam - B2B Payments Competitive Landscape

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Offer Competitive Payment Terms

Growth Opportunity 2 - Offer Virtual Credit Cards

Growth Opportunity 3 - Offer Digital Currencies

Growth Opportunity 4 - Offer Feasibility throughout Delivery Process

Growth Opportunity 5 - Offer Value-added Services

Strategic Imperatives for Success Factors

9. The Last Word

The Last Word - Conclusion and Recommendations

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

