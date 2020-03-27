Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Thermostat Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart thermostat market was valued at USD 849.14 million, in 2019, and is expected to reach a value of USD 2,858.63 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period (2020- 2025).
Lighting and other household appliances consume a considerable amount of energy and presently there is a dire need to use these energy resources efficiently. Therefore, governments are emphasizing on the use of smart devices in homes.
The main factors driving the need for smart thermostat are the convenience, energy conservation, energy tracking, and need for an increase in potential savings. For example, Ecobee claims its gear can save an average of 23 per cent off bills whereas Nest claims its systems can save between 10 and 12 per cent on heating and 15 per cent on cooling.
The BYOT (Bring-your-own-Technology) trend is expected to stimulate the growth of the market over the forecast period. Consumers have independently begun purchasing smart Wi-Fi enabled thermostats capable of receiving demand response control signals. Additionally, with a wi-fi connection and smart thermostats, virtual assistants, like Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant, are increasingly being used to control and monitor the home temperature, program schedules, or crank up the A/C.
It was estimated that around 60.5 million Americans used virtual personal assistants and voice-controlled speakers at least once a month, according to an investment firm Cowen & Co. Also, in 2017, 24% of Americans used Amazon Echo and 31% used Google Home for home control settings following music, shopping, and requesting information applications. With the increase in the use of virtual assistants in home control, the forecast period is likely to witness the exponential adoption of smart thermostats.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Internet Penetration and Connected Devices are Driving the Market Growth
Asia-Pacific to Witness a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period
Competitive Landscape
The smart thermostat market is highly fragmented due to the government's support and promotion for the uptake of smart devices in residential buildings. Many companies are also entering into the market, making it competitive. Some of the key players in the market include Alphabet Inc. (Nest Labs - Google), Honeywell International Inc., ecobee, Schneider Electric SE, and Lennox International Inc. Some recent developments in the market include:
