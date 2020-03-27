Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ketamine (CAS 6740-88-1) Market Research Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This global report is a result of industry experts' diligent work on researching the world market of Ketamine. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market trends and development, identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.



The Ketamine global market report key points:

Ketamine description, applications and related patterns

Ketamine market situation

Ketamine manufacturers and distributors

Ketamine prices

Ketamine end-users

Ketamine downstream industries trends

Chapter Insights



The first chapter introduces the product (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.).

The second chapter focuses on Ketamine end-uses.

The third chapter summarizes data about manufacturing methods.

The fourth chapter is about the related patents.

The fifth chapter deals with Ketamine market trends and forecast, distinguish Ketamine manufacturers and suppliers.

The sixth chapter provides Ketamine prices data.

The seventh chapter analyses Ketamine downstream markets.

Key Topics Covered



1. KETAMINE GENERAL INFORMATION

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. KETAMINE APPLICATIONS



3. KETAMINE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. KETAMINE PATENTS



5. KETAMINE MARKET WORLDWIDE

5.1. Global Ketamine market analysis: market constraints, drivers and opportunities

5.2. Manufacturers of Ketamine

Europe

Asia

North America

Etc.

5.3. Suppliers of Ketamine

Europe

Asia

North America

Etc.

5.4. Market forecast



6. KETAMINE MARKET PRICES

Europe

Asia

North America

7. KETAMINE END-USE SECTOR



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6suxn9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900