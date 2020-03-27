Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OLED Panel Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global OLED panel market has been valued at USD 22.83 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach USD 46.55 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period (2020-2025).
OLED panels continue to be a significant display technology trend adopted across the world, with larger screen sizes, improved 8K resolution, and relatively new form factors.
Display panels form a connection bridge between a consumer and the information universe. Not only on traditional technologies like television displays, but Oled also feature prominently in many significant technology trends, such as automotive, virtual reality, IoT, and connectivity.
Samsung after working on the technology for so long is now making dual-curved displays incorporated in their high-end smartphones, which is not the case when compared to other Android-based smartphone manufacturers. Also, LG has been working on the technology too and has set its target to ship 2.8 million OLED TV panels in 2018, which is a 64.7% increase from 2017.
Although display technology in smartphones has been improving for years, a screen is an important feature in a smartphone but there is a lot more in a smartphone than just a screen. While prototypes have been in demand for a long time, no company is willing to take a risk and launch a smartphone with a fully flexible display.
Key Market Trends
Mobile & Tablet to Witness High Growth
Asia-Pacific Occupies the Largest Market Share
Competitive Landscape
The OLED panel market is highly competitive and is mildly concentrated because of the presence of many players conducting business on a national as well as on an international scale. The major players in the market are Samsung Electronics, LG Display co., Panasonic Corp., among others.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of OLEDs in Smartphones
4.3.2 Technological Advances in Display Market
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Evolution of Quantum Dot Technology
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type
6.1.1 Flexible
6.1.2 Rigid
6.1.3 Transparent
6.2 By Display Address Scheme
6.2.1 PMOLED Display
6.2.2 AMOLED Display
6.3 By Size
6.3.1 Small-Sized OLED Panel
6.3.2 Medium-Sized OLED Panel
6.3.3 Large-Sized OLED Panel
6.4 By Product
6.4.1 Mobile and Tablet
6.4.2 Television
6.4.3 Automotive
6.4.4 Wearable
6.4.5 Other Products
6.5 Geography
6.5.1 North America
6.5.2 Europe
6.5.3 Asia-Pacific
6.5.4 Latin America
6.5.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 LG Display Co. Ltd.
7.1.2 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
7.1.3 AU Optronics Corp.
7.1.4 Innolux Corporation
7.1.5 Sharp Corporation
7.1.6 BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.
7.1.7 Japan Display Inc.
7.1.8 Hannstar Display Corporation
7.1.9 Panasonic Corporation
7.1.10 Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd.
7.1.11 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
7.1.12 Pioneer Corporation
7.1.13 Universal Display Corporation
7.1.14 Ritek Corporation
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
