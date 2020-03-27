Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lawful Interception Market by Component (Solution and Services), Network (Fixed Network and Mobile Network), Mediation Device, Type of Interception (Active, Passive, and Hybrid), End User (Government and LEA), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lawful interception market is projected to grow from USD 3,600 million in 2020 to USD 8,833 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2020 to 2025.



The growth of the lawful interception market can be attributed to the increasing instances of cybercrimes and terrorism.



The major factors driving the growth of the lawful interception market include the gorwing penetration of smart devices, increasing number of cyber crime, counter terrorism initiatives adopted by the government, and rising need to gain national intelligence by fedral agencies. The growing security and privacy concerns of the intercepted data is one of the reatraints of the lawful Interception market.



Solution segment to lead the lawful Interception market during the forecast period



Lawful intercepotion solution provides offer solutions for both fixed and mobile networks to help telecom operators and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) fulfill their legal obligations to intercept calls and data while maintaining maximum privacy protection. The entire intelligence cycle starts from collection, processing, analysis, and visualization provided to the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), intelligence organizations and Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) agencies with the full spectrum intelligence capabilities.



Mobile network segment to lead the market during the forecast period



With the growing technological advancements in the 5G network, more and more network operators are announcing trials for commercial 5G deployments, thereby increasing the revenue share of the mobile network segment. Mobile networks integrate with most of the leading vendors in the lawful interception market. Leading vendors in the lawful interception market are working closely with leading network vendors and Mobile Network Operator (MNOs) for the preparation of 5G lawful interception. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the mobile network segment in the market.



Law enforcement agencies to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The local Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) comprise of agencies, such as the police and sheriff departments whereas, the state agencies include the state or highway patrol. LEAs gain information from lawful interception to provide law enforcement or criminal intelligence, homeland security which is also known as all-hazards - intelligence, and national security intelligence. LEAs across countries worldwide intercept the communications data of suspected criminals in relation to serious crimes, terrorism, cybercrimes, and organized crimes. Telecom providers handover the real-time communication data or retained data to the intelligence agencies or LEAs under the provision of a warrant.



Asia Pacific to lead the market during the forecast period



Major economies in Asia Pacific (APAC) include China, India,and Japan. The proliferation of smart devices, broadband, and internet connectivity, which is augmented by the emergence of advanced technologies, such as 5G actuate the cases of cybercrimes and use of social networks to prevail subversive activities and terrorism in the APAC countries. These reasons drive the lawful interception market forward in the APAC region.

Some prominent players across all service types profiled in the study include Utimaco GmbH (Germany), Vocal Technologies (US), AQSACOM, Inc. (France), Verint (US), BAE Systems (UK), Cisco Systems (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Atos (France), SS8 Networks, Inc. (US), Trovicor Networks (UAE), Matison (Croatia), Shoghi Communications Ltd (India), Comint Systems and Solutions Pvt Ltd. (India), Signalogic (US), IPS S.P.A (Rome), Tracespan Communications (Israel), Accuris Networks Inc. (Ireland), EVE Compliancy Solutions (Netherlands), Squire Technologies Ltd. (Netherlands).



