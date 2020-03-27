Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Opportunities, and Risk Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the publisher, the building construction industry in Singapore is expected to record a CAGR of 2.5% to reach SGD 22.5 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period.
This report provides data and trend analyses on building construction industry in Singapore, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 120+ charts and 100+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional construction sectors.
It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.
Reason to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report
1.1 Methodology
1.2 Definitions
1.3 Disclaimer
2 Singapore Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects
2.1 Construction Industry Growth Dynamics
2.1.1 Singapore Construction Industry Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
2.1.2 Singapore Construction Markets Snapshot
2.1.3 Singapore Building Construction Industry Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
2.1.4 Singapore Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
2.2 Analysis by Building and Infrastructure Construction Sectors
2.2.1 Market Share Analysis by Building Construction Sectors, 2015 - 2024
2.2.2 Market Share Analysis by Infrastructure Construction Markets, 2015 - 2024
2.3 Trend Analysis of Key Macroeconomic KPIs
2.3.1 Economic Outlook - GDP
2.3.2 Economic Outlook - GDP per Capita
2.3.3 Business Confidence
2.3.4 Consumer Confidence
2.3.5 Demographics - Population
2.4 Global Construction Industry Attractiveness Snapshot
2.4.1 Global Construction Industry Hot Spots
2.4.2 Global Construction and Real Estate Industry Attractiveness
2.4.3 Global Construction Industry Risk Index
3 Singapore Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
3.1 Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
3.2 Residential Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
3.3 Residential Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
3.4 Residential Construction Analysis and Growth Dynamics by Number of Units, 2015 - 2024
4 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction type
4.1 Snapshot by Residential Building Construction Markets by Construction Type
4.2 Multi Family Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
4.3 Multi Family Residential Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
4.4 Multi Family Residential Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
4.5 Multi Family Construction Analysis and Growth Dynamics by Number of Units, 2015 - 2024
4.6 Single Family Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
4.7 Single Family Residential Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
4.8 Single Family Residential Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
4.9 Single Family Construction Analysis and Growth Dynamics by Number of Units, 2015 - 2024
5 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point
5.1 Snapshot by Residential Building Construction Markets by Price Point
5.2 Luxury Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
5.3 Luxury Residential Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
5.4 Luxury Residential Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
5.5 Luxury Residential Construction Analysis and Growth Dynamics by Number of Units, 2015 - 2024
5.6 Mid-Tier Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
5.7 Mid-Tier Residential Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
5.8 Mid-Tier Residential Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
5.9 Mid-Tier Residential Construction Analysis and Growth Dynamics by Number of Units, 2015 - 2024
5.1 Affordable Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
5.11 Affordable Residential Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
5.12 Affordable Residential Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
5.13 Affordable Residential Construction Analysis and Growth Dynamics by Number of Units, 2015 - 2024
6 Residential Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage
6.1 Snapshot by Residential Building Construction Markets by Development Stage
6.2 New Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
6.3 Re-development Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
6.4 Maintenance Residential Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
7 Singapore Commercial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
7.1 Commercial Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
7.2 Commercial Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
7.3 Commercial Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
7.4 Market Share Analysis by Commercial Building Construction Markets
8 Office Building Construction Outlook
8.1 Office Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
8.2 Office Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
8.3 Office Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
8.4 Snapshot by Office Building Construction Markets by Price Point
8.5 Grade - A Office Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
8.6 Grade - B Office Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
8.7 Grade - C Office Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
9 Retail Building Construction Outlook
9.1 Retail Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
9.2 Retail Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
9.3 Retail Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
10 Hospitality and Luxury Building Construction Outlook
10.1 Hospitality and Luxury Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
10.2 Hospitality and Luxury Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
10.3 Hospitality and Luxury Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
11 Restaurant Building Construction Outlook
11.1 Restaurant Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
11.2 Restaurant Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
11.3 Restaurant Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
12 Sports Facility Building Construction Outlook
12.1 Sports Facility Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
12.2 Sports Facility Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
12.3 Sports Facility Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
13 Entertainment Building Construction Outlook
13.1 Entertainment Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
13.2 Entertainment Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
13.3 Entertainment Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
14 Commercial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage
14.1 Snapshot by Commercial Building Construction Markets by Development Stage
14.2 New Commercial Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
14.3 Re-development Commercial Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
14.4 Maintenance Commercial Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
15 Singapore Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
15.1 Industrial Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
15.2 Industrial Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
15.3 Industrial Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
16 Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Industrial Building Construction Sectors
16.1 Market Share Analysis by Industrial Building Construction Markets
16.2 Manufacturing Plant Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
16.3 Manufacturing Plant Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
16.4 Manufacturing Plant Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
16.5 Metal & Material Processing Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
16.6 Metal & Material Processing Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
16.7 Metal & Material Processing Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
16.8 Chemical & Pharmaceutical Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
16.9 Chemical & Pharmaceutical Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
16.1 Chemical & Pharmaceutical Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
17 Industrial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage
17.1 Snapshot by Industrial Building Construction Markets by Development Stage
17.2 New Industrial Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
17.3 Re-development Industrial Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
17.4 Maintenance Industrial Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
18 Singapore Institutional Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
18.1 Institutional Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
18.2 Institutional Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
18.3 Institutional Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
19 Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Institutional Building Construction Sectors
19.1 Market Share Analysis by Institutional Building Construction Markets
19.2 Healthcare Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
19.3 Healthcare Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
19.4 Healthcare Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
19.5 Education Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
19.6 Education Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
19.7 Education Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
19.8 Public Convenience Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
19.9 Public Convenience Building Construction Market Size by Volume, 2015 - 2024
19.1 Public Convenience Building Average Construction Value, 2015 - 2024
20 Institutional Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage
20.1 Snapshot by Institutional Building Construction Markets by Development Stage
20.2 New Institutional Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
20.3 Re-development Institutional Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
20.4 Maintenance Institutional Building Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
21 Singapore Utility System Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
21.1 Utility System Infrastructure Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
21.2 Snapshot by Utility System Infrastructure Construction Markets
21.3 Oil and Gas Infrastructure Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
21.4 Power Infrastructure Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
21.5 Water and Sewage Infrastructure Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
21.6 Communication Infrastructure Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
22 Singapore Transport Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
22.1 Transport Infrastructure Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
22.2 Snapshot by Transport Infrastructure Construction Markets
22.3 Highway, Street and Bridge Infrastructure Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
22.4 Railway Infrastructure Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
22.5 Airport Infrastructure Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
22.6 Tunnel Infrastructure Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
23 Singapore Marine and Inland Water Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
24 Infrastructure Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage
24.1 Snapshot by Infrastructure Construction Markets by Development Stage
24.2 New Infrastructure Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
24.3 Re-development Infrastructure Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
24.4 Maintenance Infrastructure Construction Market Size by Value, 2015 - 2024
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uksqnt
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: