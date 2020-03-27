Announcement no. 14-2020

27 March 2020



Board member Peter Rasztar has announced to North Media A/S his decision for personal reasons not to stand in the re-election as board member on the annual general meeting to be held today.

In continuation hereof the Board of Directors proposes that Ole Borch be elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. Information about Ole Borch’s background and qualifications will as quickly as possible be made available at www.northmedia.dk.





For further information, please call:

Mads Dahl Andersen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, mobile +45 20 42 09 85.



This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

