Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Behavior Analytics Market, By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment (On-premise; Cloud), By End User (BFSI; IT & Telecom; Retail; Healthcare; Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Behavior Analytics Market was valued at $ 254 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 40% until 2024 on account of rising need for identifying financial frauds, targeted attacks and insider attacks. Another factor boosting adoption of behavior analytics is lack of skilled professional who can identify insider attacks, which is leading to organizations turning to machine learning to identify and prevent such incidents.



Behavior analytics offers information on the actions of users based on raw data collected through online transactions, social media, among others. Gathered data is then analyzed and is used to identify opportunities and realize specific outcomes. The Global Behavior Analytics Market can be segmented based on component, deployment, end-user and region. Based on deployment, market can be bifurcated into on-premise and cloud.



On-premise segment dominated the market in 2018 and the trend is expected to continue until 2024 as well. This is due to the fact that above mentioned deployment segment is more reliable, secure and data is not shared with others. However, trend is changing, and the share of cloud is expected to increase as this deployment type offers efficient handling of data. In terms of end-user, BFSI segment accounted for the leading share as financial institutions need to secure their data from insider breaches.



On the basis of geography, behavior analytics market is classified into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period backed by high adoption of technology in countries such as US and presence of leading players in the region.



Major companies operating in the behavior analytics market include Splunk Inc., Rapid7 Inc., Varonis Systems Inc., Sqrrl Data Inc., Bay Dynamics, Securonix Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., ObserveIT Inc., Niara Inc., Dtex Systems Inc., among others. Leading market players are increasingly looking into partnerships and acquisitions in order to increase and strengthen their market presence. For instance, Splunk Inc. acquired Streamlio and SignalFx in November and October, 2019, respectively, to boost the development of cloud platform applications.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Behavior Analytics Market.

To forecast the Global Behavior Analytics Market based on component, deployment, end-user and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Behavior Analytics Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in the Global Behavior Analytics Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Behavior Analytics Market.

