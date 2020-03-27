Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ambulance Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global ambulance services market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the same indicators for the said market for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.



The report provides the overall market revenue of the global ambulance services market for the period of 2017-2027, with 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global ambulance services market during the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involves bulk of the research efforts, wherein, analysts carry out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involves referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global ambulance services market.



Secondary research also includes Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of the top-down and bottom-up approach to study various phenomena in the global ambulance services market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on changing competitive dynamics in the global ambulance services market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global ambulance services market.



The report delves into the competition landscape of the global ambulance services market. Key players operating in the global ambulance services market have been identified, and each one of them has been profiled for their distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOTs are some of the attributes of players in the global ambulance services market that have been profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in Ambulance services market Report

What is the scope of growth of companies in the ambulance services market?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the ambulance services market from 2019 and 2027?

What is the influence of changing trends in technologies on the global ambulance services market?

Will North America continue to remain the most profitable regional market for ambulance service providers?

Which factors will impede the growth of the global ambulance services market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies in the global ambulance services market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary : Global Ambulance Services Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Mode of Transport Definition

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.1.1. Increase in number of accidents

4.3.1.2. Rise in incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer

4.3.1.3. Rise in geriatric population

4.3.1.4. Introduction of new ambulances

4.3.1.5. Favorable reimbursement policies

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.2.1. Changes in rules & regulations

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Ambulance Services Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2017-2027

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis



5. Market Outlook

5.1. PESTEL Analysis

5.2. Recent Technological Developments in Ambulance Services

5.3. Number of Ambulances by Country

5.4. Number of ambulances respond to stroke calls (best effort bases)

5.5. Education level of ambulance operators (by region)

5.6. Who owns the ambulances in each geographical region

5.7. Decisions makers for purchasing onboard equipment in each region



6. Global Ambulance Services Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Mode of Transport

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Mode of Transport, 2017-2027

6.3.1. Air Ambulance

6.3.2. Water Ambulance

6.3.3. Ground Ambulance

6.4. Market Attractiveness, by Mode of Transport



7. Global Ambulance Services Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Type of Equipment

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Type of Equipment, 2017-2027

7.3.1. Basic Life Support (BLS)

7.3.2. Advanced Life Support (ALS)

7.4. Market Attractiveness, by Type of Equipment



8. Global Ambulance Services Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Service

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Key Findings / Developments

8.3. Market Value Forecast, by Service, 2017-2027

8.3.1. Emergency

8.3.2. Non-emergency

8.4. Market Attractiveness, by Service



9. Global Ambulance Services Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Latin America

9.2.5. Middle East & Africa

9.3. Market Attractiveness, by Region



10. North America Ambulance Services Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Value Forecast, by Mode of Transport, 2017-2027

10.2.1. Air Ambulance

10.2.2. Water Ambulance

10.2.3. Ground Ambulance

10.3. Market Value Forecast, by Type of Equipment, 2017-2027

10.3.1. Basic Life Support (BLS)

10.3.2. Advanced Life Support (ALS)

10.4. Market Value Forecast, by Service, 2017-2027

10.4.1. Emergency

10.4.2. Non-emergency

10.5. Market Value Forecast, by Country, 2017-2027

10.5.1. U.S.

10.5.2. Canada

10.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis

10.6.1. By Mode of Transport

10.6.2. By Type of Equipment

10.6.3. By Service

10.6.4. By Country



11. Europe Ambulance Services Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Value Forecast, by Mode of Transport, 2017-2027

11.2.1. Air Ambulance

11.2.2. Water Ambulance

11.2.3. Ground Ambulance

11.3. Market Value Forecast, by Type of Equipment, 2017-2027

11.3.1. Basic Life Support (BLS)

11.3.2. Advanced Life Support (ALS)

11.4. Market Value Forecast, by Service, 2017-2027

11.4.1. Emergency

11.4.2. Non-emergency

11.5. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

11.5.1. Germany

11.5.2. France

11.5.3. U.K.

11.5.4. Italy

11.5.5. Spain

11.5.6. Rest of Europe

11.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis

11.6.1. By Mode of Transport

11.6.2. By Type of Equipment

11.6.3. By Service

11.6.4. By Country/Sub-region



12. Asia-Pacific Ambulance Services Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Value Forecast, by Mode of Transport, 2017-2027

12.2.1. Air Ambulance

12.2.2. Water Ambulance

12.2.3. Ground Ambulance

12.3. Market Value Forecast, by Type of Equipment, 2017-2027

12.3.1. Basic Life Support (BLS)

12.3.2. Advanced Life Support (ALS)

12.4. Market Value Forecast, by Service, 2017-2027

12.4.1. Emergency

12.4.2. Non-emergency

12.5. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

12.5.1. Japan

12.5.2. China

12.5.3. India

12.5.4. Australia & New Zealand

12.5.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

12.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis

12.6.1. By Mode of Transport

12.6.2. By Type of Equipment

12.6.3. by Service

12.6.4. By Country/Sub-region



13. Latin America Ambulance Services Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Value Forecast, by Mode of Transport, 2017-2027

13.2.1. Air Ambulance

13.2.2. Water Ambulance

13.2.3. Ground Ambulance

13.3. Market Value Forecast, by Type of Equipment, 2017-2027

13.3.1. Basic Life Support (BLS)

13.3.2. Advanced Life Support (ALS)

13.4. Market Value Forecast, by Service, 2017-2027

13.4.1. Emergency

13.4.2. Non-emergency

13.5. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

13.5.1. Brazil

13.5.2. Mexico

13.5.3. Rest of Latin America

13.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis

13.6.1. By Mode of Transport

13.6.2. By Type of Equipment

13.6.3. By Service

13.6.4. By Country/Sub-region



14. Middle East & Africa Ambulance Services Market Analysis and Forecast

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Market Value Forecast, by Mode of Transport, 2017-2027

14.2.1. Air Ambulance

14.2.2. Water Ambulance

14.2.3. Ground Ambulance

14.3. Market Value Forecast, by Type of Equipment, 2017-2027

14.3.1. Basic Life Support (BLS)

14.3.2. Advanced Life Support (ALS)

14.4. Market Value Forecast, by Service, 2017-2027

14.4.1. Emergency

14.4.2. Non-emergency

14.5. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

14.5.1. GCC Countries

14.5.2. South Africa

14.5.3. Rest of MEA

14.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis

14.6.1. By Mode of Transport

14.6.2. By Type of Equipment

14.6.3. by Service

14.6.4. By Country/Sub-region



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Top Three Players Operating in the Market

15.2. Future Strategic Recommendations

15.3. Competitive Business Strategies

15.4. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned



Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc.

Air Methods Corporation

Dutch Health B.V.

Envision Healthcare Corporation

Falck A/S

London Ambulance Service NHS Trust

Air Medical Group Holdings, Inc.

Scandinavian AirAmbulance

Lufttransport AS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/frpqat

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

