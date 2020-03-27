Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ambulance Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global ambulance services market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the same indicators for the said market for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.
The report provides the overall market revenue of the global ambulance services market for the period of 2017-2027, with 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global ambulance services market during the forecast period.
The report has been prepared after extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involves bulk of the research efforts, wherein, analysts carry out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involves referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global ambulance services market.
Secondary research also includes Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of the top-down and bottom-up approach to study various phenomena in the global ambulance services market.
The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on changing competitive dynamics in the global ambulance services market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global ambulance services market.
The report delves into the competition landscape of the global ambulance services market. Key players operating in the global ambulance services market have been identified, and each one of them has been profiled for their distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOTs are some of the attributes of players in the global ambulance services market that have been profiled in this report.
Key Questions Answered in Ambulance services market Report
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary : Global Ambulance Services Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Mode of Transport Definition
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.1.1. Increase in number of accidents
4.3.1.2. Rise in incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer
4.3.1.3. Rise in geriatric population
4.3.1.4. Introduction of new ambulances
4.3.1.5. Favorable reimbursement policies
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.2.1. Changes in rules & regulations
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global Ambulance Services Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2017-2027
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis
5. Market Outlook
5.1. PESTEL Analysis
5.2. Recent Technological Developments in Ambulance Services
5.3. Number of Ambulances by Country
5.4. Number of ambulances respond to stroke calls (best effort bases)
5.5. Education level of ambulance operators (by region)
5.6. Who owns the ambulances in each geographical region
5.7. Decisions makers for purchasing onboard equipment in each region
6. Global Ambulance Services Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Mode of Transport
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Mode of Transport, 2017-2027
6.3.1. Air Ambulance
6.3.2. Water Ambulance
6.3.3. Ground Ambulance
6.4. Market Attractiveness, by Mode of Transport
7. Global Ambulance Services Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Type of Equipment
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings / Developments
7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Type of Equipment, 2017-2027
7.3.1. Basic Life Support (BLS)
7.3.2. Advanced Life Support (ALS)
7.4. Market Attractiveness, by Type of Equipment
8. Global Ambulance Services Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Service
8.1. Introduction & Definition
8.2. Key Findings / Developments
8.3. Market Value Forecast, by Service, 2017-2027
8.3.1. Emergency
8.3.2. Non-emergency
8.4. Market Attractiveness, by Service
9. Global Ambulance Services Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Region
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region
9.2.1. North America
9.2.2. Europe
9.2.3. Asia Pacific
9.2.4. Latin America
9.2.5. Middle East & Africa
9.3. Market Attractiveness, by Region
10. North America Ambulance Services Market Analysis and Forecast
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Value Forecast, by Mode of Transport, 2017-2027
10.2.1. Air Ambulance
10.2.2. Water Ambulance
10.2.3. Ground Ambulance
10.3. Market Value Forecast, by Type of Equipment, 2017-2027
10.3.1. Basic Life Support (BLS)
10.3.2. Advanced Life Support (ALS)
10.4. Market Value Forecast, by Service, 2017-2027
10.4.1. Emergency
10.4.2. Non-emergency
10.5. Market Value Forecast, by Country, 2017-2027
10.5.1. U.S.
10.5.2. Canada
10.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis
10.6.1. By Mode of Transport
10.6.2. By Type of Equipment
10.6.3. By Service
10.6.4. By Country
11. Europe Ambulance Services Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Value Forecast, by Mode of Transport, 2017-2027
11.2.1. Air Ambulance
11.2.2. Water Ambulance
11.2.3. Ground Ambulance
11.3. Market Value Forecast, by Type of Equipment, 2017-2027
11.3.1. Basic Life Support (BLS)
11.3.2. Advanced Life Support (ALS)
11.4. Market Value Forecast, by Service, 2017-2027
11.4.1. Emergency
11.4.2. Non-emergency
11.5. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
11.5.1. Germany
11.5.2. France
11.5.3. U.K.
11.5.4. Italy
11.5.5. Spain
11.5.6. Rest of Europe
11.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis
11.6.1. By Mode of Transport
11.6.2. By Type of Equipment
11.6.3. By Service
11.6.4. By Country/Sub-region
12. Asia-Pacific Ambulance Services Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Value Forecast, by Mode of Transport, 2017-2027
12.2.1. Air Ambulance
12.2.2. Water Ambulance
12.2.3. Ground Ambulance
12.3. Market Value Forecast, by Type of Equipment, 2017-2027
12.3.1. Basic Life Support (BLS)
12.3.2. Advanced Life Support (ALS)
12.4. Market Value Forecast, by Service, 2017-2027
12.4.1. Emergency
12.4.2. Non-emergency
12.5. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
12.5.1. Japan
12.5.2. China
12.5.3. India
12.5.4. Australia & New Zealand
12.5.5. Rest of Asia Pacific
12.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis
12.6.1. By Mode of Transport
12.6.2. By Type of Equipment
12.6.3. by Service
12.6.4. By Country/Sub-region
13. Latin America Ambulance Services Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Market Value Forecast, by Mode of Transport, 2017-2027
13.2.1. Air Ambulance
13.2.2. Water Ambulance
13.2.3. Ground Ambulance
13.3. Market Value Forecast, by Type of Equipment, 2017-2027
13.3.1. Basic Life Support (BLS)
13.3.2. Advanced Life Support (ALS)
13.4. Market Value Forecast, by Service, 2017-2027
13.4.1. Emergency
13.4.2. Non-emergency
13.5. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
13.5.1. Brazil
13.5.2. Mexico
13.5.3. Rest of Latin America
13.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis
13.6.1. By Mode of Transport
13.6.2. By Type of Equipment
13.6.3. By Service
13.6.4. By Country/Sub-region
14. Middle East & Africa Ambulance Services Market Analysis and Forecast
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Market Value Forecast, by Mode of Transport, 2017-2027
14.2.1. Air Ambulance
14.2.2. Water Ambulance
14.2.3. Ground Ambulance
14.3. Market Value Forecast, by Type of Equipment, 2017-2027
14.3.1. Basic Life Support (BLS)
14.3.2. Advanced Life Support (ALS)
14.4. Market Value Forecast, by Service, 2017-2027
14.4.1. Emergency
14.4.2. Non-emergency
14.5. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
14.5.1. GCC Countries
14.5.2. South Africa
14.5.3. Rest of MEA
14.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis
14.6.1. By Mode of Transport
14.6.2. By Type of Equipment
14.6.3. by Service
14.6.4. By Country/Sub-region
15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Top Three Players Operating in the Market
15.2. Future Strategic Recommendations
15.3. Competitive Business Strategies
15.4. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
