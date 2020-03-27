VANCOUVER, British Columbia and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’) or (the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to announce it has completed the rooftop portion of the 519 kW solar system currently under construction for a division of Onni Group (“Onni”) at Manhattan Beach Towers in California, a mid-rise, multi-tenant office building owned by the Vancouver-based developer. The rooftop portion of the system received permission to operate and is now in operation, producing renewable electricity for the office building. Solar Alliance is contracted for the design, procurement and construction management services for a combined rooftop and carport solar installation.



“We are pleased to reach this milestone on the Onni project,” said Solar Alliance CEO Myke Clark. “The rooftop portion of the project has been completed during challenging circumstances and illustrates the professionalism of our team and partners. Solar and electrical work remains permitted in both California and Tennessee and we are continuing to provide customers with solar energy systems, battery-based and generator backup systems and energy management solutions. While carrying out this work, the safety of our employees, customers and our community is paramount.”

Solar Alliance still has access to supply chain materials and products necessary to provide customers with the quality product they expect from us. The Company will continue to monitor information from health authorities and take additional action as required to protect staff, customers and our community.



For more information:



Solar Alliance Sales

(865) 309-4674



Solar Alliance

Myke Clark, CEO

416-848-7744

mclark@solaralliance.com





About Onni Group ( www.onni.com )

For over half a century, Onni has been building communities for people to live, work, and play. Our success reflects our commitment to our employees and partners, and our dedication to quality construction, innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. Our expertise expands across North American cities such as Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Phoenix, Toronto, and Vancouver. We’ve constructed over 12,000 new homes, own and manage more than 6,200 rental apartments, built more than 9.5 million square feet of office, retail, and industrial space, and have an additional 24 million square feet of space in different phases of development. Employing thousands of people across North America, Onni is one of the continents largest and most established developers of real estate.

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ( www.solaralliance.com )

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in California, Tennessee, North/South Carolina and Kentucky and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed wind and solar projects with a combined capital cost exceeding $1 billion that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words “would”, “will”, “expected” and “estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."