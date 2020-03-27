Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Inside Information March 27, 2020 1:00 pm





Panostaja Oyj withdraws its March 11, 2020 Outlook Estimates for the Financial Period





Panostaja Oyj’s outlook for the financial period has changed with the rapid deterioration of the operating environment due to the propagation of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The constantly changing situation makes the impacts difficult to predict, which is why Panostaja Oyj is now withdrawing the outlook estimates for the 2020 financial period, which were released in the business report dated March 11, 2020.





Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila

CEO









Further information:

CEO Tapio Tommila, +358 (0)40 527 6311



