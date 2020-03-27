Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Inside Information March 27, 2020 1:00 pm
Panostaja Oyj withdraws its March 11, 2020 Outlook Estimates for the Financial Period
Panostaja Oyj’s outlook for the financial period has changed with the rapid deterioration of the operating environment due to the propagation of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The constantly changing situation makes the impacts difficult to predict, which is why Panostaja Oyj is now withdrawing the outlook estimates for the 2020 financial period, which were released in the business report dated March 11, 2020.
Panostaja Oyj
Tapio Tommila
CEO
Further information:
CEO Tapio Tommila, +358 (0)40 527 6311
Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish SMEs in the role of an active shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors.Together with its partners, Panostaja strives to increase shareholder value and create Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in eight investment targets. Panostaja’s shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2019 financial year, the Group’s net sales totaled MEUR 190.
Panostaja Oyj
Tampere, FINLAND
