Baltimore, Md./Washington, D.C., March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) announced financial flexibility for members and groups that are experiencing economic hardship. Customers can request a deferral of up to two months of premium with due amounts carried forward with no interest or penalty. The deferred premium would be satisfied over time through scheduled periodic payments. This helps those customers experiencing challenges in this uncertain time smooth out financial impact and ensures continuity of care during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The COVID-19 outbreak is contributing to widespread interruption and loss of income for many consumers and businesses across the region. In response to this disruption, CareFirst is committed to ensuring that members’ policies are not cancelled for nonpayment of premium during this challenging time.

“We recognize that many individuals and businesses of all sizes throughout the region are struggling financially in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, and may face financial difficulty in paying their premiums,” said CareFirst President and CEO, Brian D. Pieninck. “These are unprecedented times, and we all need to react with equal parts empathy and creativity. By offering a premium deferral option, we hope to help our customers maintain some peace of mind with respect to their healthcare coverage while we work together as a community to manage more pressing challenges in our lives.”

This announcement is part of CareFirst’s ongoing response to rapidly address the urgent complexities people and communities continue to face as a result of COVID-19. To date, CareFirst has announced it is taking the following actions on behalf of its members, associates and the community:

Prioritizing the health and safety of CareFirst employees by enacting a remote workforce strategy to help protect our communities while maintaining uninterrupted business continuity and service to our customers;

Removing barriers to care for COVID-19 coverage, and enhancing coverage of virtual care to ensure members and providers continue to have access during this challenging time;

Implementing policy changes to help support the provider community in delivering care during this crisis; and,

Supporting the community at large through philanthropy as well as offering services to help state and local jurisdictions manage readiness and response.

CareFirst is committed to helping alleviate the pressure and economic hardships placed on our commuinties as a result of COVID-19. Individuals experiencing difficulties with payment can apply for assistance on the CareFirst website starting next week. Employers should contact their broker or CareFirst representative. Visit CareFirst's website to stay up to date on the latest information.

About CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

In its 83rd year of service, CareFirst, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, is a not-for-profit healthcare company which, through its affiliates and subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio of health insurance products and administrative services to 3.3 million individuals and employers in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia. In 2019, CareFirst invested $43 million to improve overall health, and increase the accessibility, affordability, safety and quality of healthcare throughout its market areas. To learn more about CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, visit our website at www.carefirst.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

