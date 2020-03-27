Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Infection Control Products Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The dental infection control products market analysis considers sales from both consumables and equipment. Our report also provides a detailed analysis of the market in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the consumable products segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.



Factors such as the prevention from cross-contamination and infection transmission risks will play a significant role in helping the consumable products segment maintain its market position. Also, our global dental infection control products market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, high demand for dental care and digital dentistry, and rising initiatives to increase awareness and customer training. However, shortage of dentists, availability of counterfeit or pirated products, and limited reimbursements may hamper the growth of the dental infection control products industry over the forecast period.



High demand for dental care and digital dentistry



The high demand for digital dentistry with the introduction of the digital devices such as intraoral and extraoral devices, face scanners, and cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) has induced several vendors to introduce processing software such as computer-aided design (CAD) with new aesthetic materials, as well as new prototyping tools such as 3D printing to provide end-users with better access to oral care. Therefore, the adoption of digital dentistry will lead to the expansion of the global dental infection control products market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Vendor focus on strengthening presence in emerging markets



The rising number of dedicated dental hospitals, availability of access to advanced technologies, and growing awareness about oral care will increase the adoption of dental infection control products. Thus, encouraging the vendors to adopt strategies such as acquisitions, establishments of new R&D centers and manufacturing units, partnerships with manufacturers or distributors and new product launches will influence the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global dental infection control products market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dental infection control products manufacturers, that include 3M Co., Cantel Medical Corp., COLTENE Group, Danaher Corp., Dentsply Sirona Inc., GC Corp., L'Air Liquide SA, Owens & Minor Inc., Quadralene Ltd., and Young Innovations Inc.



Also, the dental infection control products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

3. MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

4. MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

5. FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Consumables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

7. CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



8. GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

9. DECISION FRAMEWORK



10. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

11. MARKET TRENDS

Vendor focus on strengthening presence in emerging markets

Increasing number of M&A

Wide availability of dental infection control products on e-commerce

platforms

12. VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

13. VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

14. APPENDIX



Companies Mentioned



3M Co.

Cantel Medical Corp.

COLTENE Group

Danaher Corp.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

GC Corp.

L'Air Liquide SA

Owens & Minor Inc.

Quadralene Ltd.

Young Innovations Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/azokm8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900