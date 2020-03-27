Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emergency Shutdown Systems Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global emergency shutdown systems market was valued at USD 1.42 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2.57 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.29% over the forecast period of 2020-2025.
These systems are highly deployed in the oil and gas industry, general manufacturing processes, power generating sector, and several other industries. Out of all the end-users, oil and gas industry is the largest source of demand for emergency shutdown systems.
Owing to increasingly complex manufacturing and industrial applications, there has been a rise in the number of global catastrophic accidents. According to the Global Wellness Institute, there was 313 million number of work-related and 2.3 million work-related deaths in 2016, globally.
The initial investments associated with the installation of an emergency shutdown system is very high. The total cost of ownership involves capital costs, such as acquisition and design of machines. Wellhead and process emergency shutdown systems are complex and their design has to rely on knowledge from many different disciplines, which accounts for higher design and development costs.
Regionally, North America is the primary hub for all the major manufacturing establishments in the world and remains a dominant market due to the highest volume occupied by the manufacturers in the region. The regional authority further demands high safety concerns in countries, like the United States and Canada, which further encourages ESD systems to be deployed across the respective industries. Despite the economic slowdown and recession in 2008-2009, the North American emergency shutdown systems market witnessed continued growth in the post-recession period.
Oil and Gas has the Largest Growth During the Forecast period
Europe Accounts for a Significant Share in the Market
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Governments Stringent Regulatory Policies for Industrial Safety
4.3.2 Growing Large-scale Production Projects due to Expansion of Oil and Gas Industry
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Initial and Maintenance Costs
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Control Method
5.1.1 Electrical
5.1.2 Fiber Optic
5.1.3 Pneumatic
5.1.4 Hydraulic
5.1.5 Other Control Methods
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 Oil and Gas
5.2.2 Refining
5.2.3 Power Generation
5.2.4 Metal and Mining
5.2.5 Paper and Pulp
5.2.6 Other End-user Verticals
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7 INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
