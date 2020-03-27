New York, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Renal Cell Carcinoma: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05878091/?utm_source=GNW

RCC is the most common type of kidney cancer in adults, and is responsible for approximately 90% of all cases in adults (Ljungberg et al., 2011).



The condition is asymptomatic in its initial stages, and as a result, people with RCC are often in the advanced stages of the disease by the time it is discovered.The initial symptoms of RCC often include blood in the urine, flank pain, a mass in the abdomen or flank, weight loss, fever, hypertension (high blood pressure), night sweats, and a general feeling of being unwell.



Kidney cancer is among the 10 most frequently occurring cancers in Western countries. Globally, about 270,000 cases of kidney cancer are diagnosed annually, and 116,000 people die from the disease each year (Ljungberg et al., 2011).



In 2018, there were 199,032 diagnosed incident cases of RCC in the 8MM.China had the most cases in the 8MM, with 60,699 cases, followed by the US with 57,241 cases.



Spain had the lowest number of cases in the 8MM, with 5,232 cases.In 2018, there were 579,682 five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of RCC cancer in the 8MM.



The US had the highest number of cases, with 199,238 cases, followed by China with 139,479 cases. Spain had the lowest number of prevalent cases in the 8MM, with 15,248 cases.



Scope

- The Renal Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of RCC in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China).

- The report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident cases of RCC, segmented by age (for ages 18 years and older) and sex.

- Epidemiologists also forecast the five-year diagnosed prevalent cases and 10-year diagnosed prevalent cases of RCC in the 8MM. Additionally, the report provides the RCC diagnosed incident cases, segmented by the stage at diagnosis (stage I, stage II, stage III, stage IV, with stage IV being further segmented by clear cell renal carcinoma, non-clear cell renal carcinoma, and papillary renal cell carcinoma), prognostic model (good risk, intermediate risk, and poor risk), and biomarkers (overexpression of epidermal growth factor receptor [EGFR], vascular endothelial growth factor [VEGF], and mammalian target of rapamycin [mTOR]) for the 8MM.

- The RCC epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.



