This research assesses the AI chipset market for support of IoT devices, applications, and networks including the AI chipset vendor ecosystem, strategies, R&D, deployment, and market outlook for 2020 through 2025. The report also provides exclusive recommendations for stakeholders within the AI chipsets ecosystem. This research also provides an in-depth assessment of the RTOS embedded IoT system market.



AI technology is permeating almost every sector of the global economy with diverse sets of use cases and applications. AI chipset technology is evolving with many vendors aggressively working towards improving data processing capability as well as energy efficiency and other key factors. AI chipset-enabled networks of devices and systems will drive substantial change in industrial and workplace environments.



It is predicted that nearly 72% of the enterprises will be deploying AI solutions within the enterprise physical facility or application system by 2025. Chipsets will track user location, choice and preference, surrounding environment, machine behavior, and many other data patterns to generate actionable insights and tailored recommendations for each customer.



Many important functions, such as connect, collect, and compute, will be powered by the performance of AI chipsets. AI chipsets provide the ability of learning from both users and the environment without the need to utilize explicitly programmed algorithms. AI chipsets are able to detect hidden patterns in new data and perform actions with customized approaches based on specific situations. AI chipsets will allow devices and systems to better understand the surrounding environment and user preferences to optimally execute specific functions.



Real-time Operating Systems (RTOS) is an OS that manages hardware resources, hosts applications, and processes data on a real-time basis. RTOS defines real-time task processing time, interrupt latency, and reliability of hardware and applications, which is especially important for low-powered and memory-constrained devices and the networks/systems that depend upon them. The key difference between RTOS and a general-purpose OS lies within the former's high degree of reliability and consistency in terms of timing between application's task acceptance and completion as compared to the latter.



Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) represent tiny integrated devices or systems that combine mechanical and electrical components. MEMS consist of a central unit that processes data (the microprocessor) and several components that interact with the surroundings such as micro-sensors. MEMS provides a business benefit through their ability to sense, control and actuate on the micro-scale, and generate effects on the macro scale.



MEMS are key components in a wide variety of embedded devices, systems, solutions and applications across virtually every industry vertical. Leading micro-electronics suppliers, such as STMicroelectronics, provide various MEMS solutions such as smart sensors and sensor hubs, UV index sensors, temperature sensors, and touch sensors. High growth areas for MEMS include a few emerging high-tech segments such as virtual reality and many IoT related areas such as connected vehicles, UAVs, and others.



There is a strong relationship between embedded systems, RTOS, and IoT as real-time OS solutions are a component to build comprehensive embedded systems for IoT solutions for consumer products as well as industrial IoT (IIoT) assets, systems, and processes. Embedded RTOS is a key consideration to deploy mission-critical, ultra-reliable IIoT applications across various industry verticals including industrial equipment, automotive, healthcare, telecommunications, government solutions, and others. This will especially be the case for Industry 4.0 in terms of industrial automation processes and manufacturing assets such as smart machines and cloud robotics.



Target Audience:

Internet of Things suppliers

Wireless device manufacturers

Telephony infrastructure providers

Computer and semiconductor companies

Embedded hardware, software and OS providers

Mobile/wireless network operators and service providers

Next-generation application developers and content providers



AI Chipsets in IoT Market by Hardware, Device, Thing Type, Deployment, and Sector



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Overview



3. AI Chipsets Introduction

3.1 AI Chipsets

3.2 AI Systems

3.3 Market Dynamics Analysis

3.4 AI Investments

3.5 Competitive Market



4. Technologies, Solutions, and Markets

4.1 Chipsets Technology and Products

4.2 AI Technology

4.3 Deployment Platforms

4.4 IoT Sector

4.5 Applications in Industry Verticals

4.6 Regional Markets

4.7 Value Chain



5. Company Analysis



6. AI Chipsets in IoT Analysis and Forecasts 2020 - 2025

6.1 Global AI Chipsets Market 2020 - 2025

6.2 AI Chipsets in IoT 2020 - 2025



7. Conclusions and Recommendations



8. Appendix: Additional AI Chipsets in IoT Forecasts

8.1 IoT Devices

8.2 IoT Things/Objects

8.3 IoT Semiconductor Types



IoT Real-Time Operating Systems (RTOS) Market by Components, Processor Type, OS, Segment, and Industry Verticals



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 What is Real-time Operating System?

2.2 Real-Time Computing vs. RTOS: Key Features of RTOS System

2.3 How RTOS System Functions

2.4 RTOS Systems vs. General Purpose OS

2.5 RTOS System and Deployment Challenges

2.6 RTOS System Types



3. RTOS Value Chain, Architecture, and Software Ecosystem

3.1 RTOS Value Chain

3.2 RTOS Software as an Embedded System

3.3 Architecture of RTOS System



4. IoT RTOS Company Analysis



5. IoT RTOS Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020 - 2025

5.1 Global IoT RTOS Market 2020 - 2025

5.2 IoT RTOS Type 2020 - 2025

5.3 RTOS Embedded IoT Devices Volume Vs. Value 2020 - 2025

5.4 RTOS Embedded IoT Device Types 2020 - 2025

5.5 RTOS Embedded IoT by Segment 2020 - 2025

5.6 RTOS Embedded IoT Devices by Industry Vertical 2020 - 2025

5.7 RTOS Embedded IoT Devices by Region 2020 - 2025



6. North America IoT RTOS Forecast 2020 - 2025

6.1 North America IoT RTOS Market 2020 - 2025

6.2 North America IoT RTOS Type 2020 - 2025

6.3 North America RTOS Embedded IoT Devices Volume Vs. Value 2020 - 2025

6.4 North America RTOS Embedded IoT Devices Type 2020 - 2025

6.5 North America RTOS Embedded IoT by Segment 2020 - 2025

6.6 North America RTOS Embedded IoT Devices Industrial User 2020 - 2025

6.7 North America RTOS Embedded IoT Devices by Country 2020 - 2025

6.8 United States. IoT RTOS Market 2020 - 2025

6.9 United States. IoT RTOS Type 2020 - 2025

6.10 United States. RTOS Embedded IoT Devices Volume Vs. Value 2020 - 2025

6.11 United States. RTOS Embedded IoT by Segment 2020 - 2025

6.12 United States. RTOS Embedded IoT Devices Industrial User 2020 - 2025



7. South America IoT RTOS Forecast 2020 - 2025

8. Europe IoT RTOS Forecast 2020 - 2025



9. Asia Pacific IoT RTOS Forecast 2020 - 2025



10. Middle East and Africa IoT RTOS Forecast 2020 - 2025



11. Conclusions and Recommendations



