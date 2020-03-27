EDMONTON, Alberta, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) (“Visionstate” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ned Dimitrov to the Board of Directors, adding to the Visionstate team valuable knowledge and experience in the field of capital markets, as the Company explores new growth strategies. He has also been appointed to the Board’s Investment and Acquisition Committee to explore opportunities for Visionstate Corp. to grow through synergistic acquisitions and investments.



Mr. Dimitrov, based in Toronto, is a result-oriented multilingual professional with a strong affinity for business development and technology implementation. Mr. Dimitrov has a proven history of identifying new business niches and developing new markets. He is also familiar with raising capital through capital markets and individual investors, with over 8 years’ experience in sales, securities and options trading, financial advice, and consulting.

“We are extremely pleased to have Mr. Dimitrov join our team,” said Visionstate CEO John Putters. “His combination of skills and experience make him a perfect fit for our Company that is currently on an accelerated growth trajectory.”

The addition of Mr. Dimitrov comes at a pivotal point in the Company’s evolution, as Visionstate’s IoT (Internet of Things) technology has become increasingly relevant globally, both in terms of people’s health and potential liability, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“As we emerge from the global pandemic, the emphasis for all companies will be on meeting compliance standards for cleaning services, which is what our technology is all about,” Putters explained. “With Mr. Dimitrov now on our team, we can explore new opportunities to make Visionstate part of a global movement which aims to deliver smart technology to the facility management industry.”

The Company also announced that Dr. James Adams has resigned from the Board, effective immediately, due to other professional commitments. Visionstate would like to thank Dr. Adams for his service and wishes him great success in his future endeavours.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent government regulations, the Company announces it will be postponing its Annual General Meeting until further notice.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.

