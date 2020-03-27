In the shadow of current uncertainties due to COVID-19, the HMS Networks AB Nomination Committee has resolved to amend its proposal to the Annual General Meeting regarding the Board fee to the Chairman. The new proposal entails unchanged fees for all Board members, which means that the Chairman of the Board is also proposed to receive an unchanged fee of SEK 500,000.





Johan Hjertonsson, Chariman of the Nomination Committee, Investment AB Latour, +46 (0)70 229 77 93





