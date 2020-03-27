TORONTO, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satori Resources Inc. (“Satori” or the “Company”) announces that, as part of its ongoing evaluation of the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project in Manitoba, and further to its press release Satori Undertakes Gravity Concentration Testing on Tailings dated December 3, 2019, the Company is pleased to provide the following update.

Assay results received from testing two ten-kilogram grab samples collected from stockpiled tailings material close to the discharge spigot at the Tartan Lake Gold Mine in the fall of 2019 ranged from 2.7 to 3.6 grams gold per tonne. In order to better understand the economics of unrecovered minerals in the tailings pond, a series of four centrifugal gravity tests were conducted on one of the samples. A report prepared by Denver based Global Resource Engineering Ltd. (Dr. Todd Harvey) concluded that gravity recovery appears to be a viable option, having produced (in the test program) a gravity concentrate with an 8% mass pull providing 70.3% recovery at a concentrate grade of 29.3 g/t gold.

With these results, and with gold prices expressed in Canadian dollars near record highs, the Company is preparing a budget for a proposed spring tailings recovery program. The creation of a budget and evaluation of a recovery plan will be useful in order to determine whether a saleable concentrate can be produced; this would further include a more systematic sampling program.

The Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, which, as summarized in a Technical Report dated April 5, 2017, and using a 3.0 g/t gold cut off grade, comprises an Indicated Resource of 1,180,000 tonnes at 6.32 g/t Au for 240,000 ounces, and an Inferred Resource of 240,000 tonnes containing 37,000 ounces gold at 4.89 g/t. See News Release dated February 23, 2017.

Dr. Todd Harvey, Process Engineer and registered member of the SME (USA), is the Qualified Persons (as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) who approved the technical disclosure included in this news release.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC.

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project (100% interest), located in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, Manitoba.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jennifer Boyle, B.A., LL.B.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Satori Resources Inc.

C: (416) 904.2714

jennifer@capexgroupinc.com

Mr. Peter Shippen

Chair, Satori Resources Inc.

pjs@extramedium.ca

416-930-7711

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of Satori contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Satori’s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.