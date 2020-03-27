TAMPA, Fla., March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUTO), a robust digital marketing platform providing digital advertising solutions for automotive dealers and OEMs, is reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.



Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

Total revenues were $26.7 million compared to $28.6 million in Q3’19 and $32.3 million in Q4’18.

Advertising revenues were $5.9 million compared to $6.0 million in Q3’19 and $6.5 million in Q4’18.

Gross profit was $5.5 million compared to $5.9 million in Q3’19 and $5.6 million in Q4’18.

Gross margin was 20.7% compared to 20.7% in Q3’19 and 17.5% in Q4’18.

Net loss was $3.2 million or $(0.24) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.7 million or $(0.13) per share in Q3’19 and a net loss of $5.3 million or $(0.41) per share in Q4’18.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(0.8) million compared to $0.8 million in Q3’19 and $(2.6) million in Q4’18.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Key Operating Metrics1

Lead traffic was 25.8 million visits compared to 31.7 million in Q3’19 and 32.1 million in Q4’18. 2

Lead volume was 1.7 million compared to 1.8 million in Q3’19 and 2.0 million in Q4’18. 3

Retail dealer count was 2,203 compared to 2,414 in Q3’19 and 2,596 in Q4’18. 4

Retail lead capacity was 129,384 lead targets compared to 142,643 in Q3’19 and 147,145 in Q4’18. 5

Click traffic was 24.1 million visits compared to 25.1 million in Q3’19 and 26.5 million in Q4’18. 6

Click volume was 6.5 million clicks compared to 6.5 million in Q3’19 and 6.6 million in Q4’18. 7

Net revenue per click was $0.79 compared to $0.76 in Q3’19 and $0.81 in Q4’18.8

Management Commentary

“As highlighted over the past year, a key component of our turnaround has been increasing the efficiency of our resources, and the importance of that could not be greater given the current market environment amid COVID-19,” said Jared Rowe, CEO of AutoWeb. “We are all clearly working through a time of uncertainty; however, our top priority has been to take the necessary actions for the health and safety of our employees in the U.S. and abroad, while ensuring the continuity of operations for our dealer and OEM customers. To that end, all of our teams were mandated to work from home beginning last week, and we are doing all that we can to continue supporting our customers during this challenging time.

“The near-term impacts to our business and the automotive industry at large are not yet fully understood. The top 150 dealer groups and OEMs have begun pulling back their marketing spend, and in the states that are most impacted by the virus, we have begun to see our retail customers suspend their marketing campaigns with us, which allows us to keep the account and makes it easier to reactivate the client once the market begins to recover. In response to this, we have implemented a hiring freeze to better manage our cash, and we have developed an action plan addressing our operations, business continuity, client communication and technology infrastructure as we adapt to our new work environment. The road ahead will require resilience, but in AutoWeb’s 25-year history, we have been through difficult times before and emerged stronger.

“Over the last several months, we have worked to optimize our product mix of leads and clicks, along with our sales channel mix of OEMs and retail dealers. We have also continued to enhance our traffic acquisition and conversion, and that focus will become even more imperative in the months ahead as we implement marketing expense controls against this new economic backdrop. Further, to improve our flexibility with working capital, earlier this week we signed a new $20 million revolving credit facility with CIT Northbridge Credit.

“Despite what lies ahead, we must maintain and even increase our productivity to better support our dealer and OEM customers that remain in-market. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, we had already taken considerable costs out of the business to establish a lean operation, and regardless of near-term headwinds, we believe we can expand gross margins with a lower revenue base and strict focus on conversion.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $26.7 million compared to $32.3 million in the year-ago quarter, with advertising revenues of $5.9 million compared to $6.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The decline in total revenues was primarily due to lower lead and click volumes.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter was $5.5 million compared to $5.6 million in the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of revenue, gross profit increased to 20.7% compared to 17.5% in the year-ago quarter, with the increase driven by more efficient traffic acquisition and higher margin product and channel mix.

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter decreased to $8.6 million compared to $11.0 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was driven by prudent cost management and operating efficiencies.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $3.2 million or $(0.24) per share, compared to a net loss of $5.3 million or $(0.41) per share in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $(0.8) million compared to $(2.6) million in Q4’18.

At December 31, 2019, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $5.9 million compared to $6.1 million at September 30, 2019, and $13.6 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease from the end of 2018 was driven by operating losses and the funding of capital expenditures.

At December 31, 2019, AutoWeb had an outstanding balance of $3.7 million on its $25 million revolving credit facility with PNC Bank, compared to $1.0 million outstanding on September 30, 2019.

On March 26, 2020, the company paid off the outstanding balance on its revolving credit facility with PNC Bank, and signed a new $20.0 million revolving credit facility with CIT Northbridge Credit.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Total revenues in 2019 were $114.0 million compared to $125.6 million in 2018, with advertising revenues of $23.2 million compared to $28.2 million in 2018.

Gross profit in 2019 was $22.6 million compared to $15.3 million in 2018. Gross profit in 2018 included a one-time impairment charge of $9.0 million related to the write-down of the company’s DealerX platform license.

Total operating expenses in 2019 were $37.9 million compared to $54.3 million in 2018. The 2018 period included a goodwill impairment charge and a one-time long-lived asset impairment charge totaling $7.1 million.

Net loss in 2019 was $15.2 million or $(1.17) per share, compared to a net loss of $38.8 million or $(3.04) per share last year.

Adjusted EBITDA in 2019 was $(5.1) million compared to $(7.0) million in 2018.

Tax Benefit Preservation Plan

At December 31, 2019, the company had approximately $100.5 million in available net operating loss carryforwards (NOLs) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. AutoWeb reminds stockholders about its Tax Benefit Preservation Plan dated May 26, 2010, as amended on April 14, 2014 and April 13, 2017 (as amended, the “Plan”) between the company and Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as rights agent.

The Plan was adopted by the company’s board of directors to preserve the company’s NOLs and other tax attributes, and thus reduce the risk of a possible change of ownership under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code. Any such change of ownership under Section 382 would limit or eliminate the ability of the company to use its existing NOLs for federal income tax purposes. In general, an ownership change will occur if the company’s 5% shareholders, for purposes of Section 382, collectively increase their ownership in the company by an aggregate of more than 50 percentage points over a rolling three-year period. The Plan is designed to reduce the likelihood that the company experiences such an ownership change by discouraging any person or group from becoming a new 5% shareholder under Section 382. Rights issued under the Plan could be triggered upon the acquisition by any person or group of 4.9% or more of the company’s outstanding common stock and could result in substantial dilution of the acquirer’s percentage ownership in the company. There is no guarantee that the Plan will achieve the objective of preserving the value of the company’s NOLs.

As of February 29, 2020, there were 13,146,831 shares of the company’s common stock, $0.001 par value, outstanding. Persons or groups considering the acquisition of shares of beneficial ownership of the company’s common stock should first evaluate their percentage ownership based on this revised outstanding share number to ensure that the acquisition of shares does not result in beneficial ownership of 4.9% or more of outstanding shares. For more information about the Plan, please visit investor.autoweb.com/tax.cfm.

___________________________________

1 Certain website properties have been added and removed from tracking metrics as AutoWeb continues to refine its website portfolio and its approach to tagging. These changes have been made to the prior periods for lead traffic, click traffic, and click volume as well for comparative purposes.

2 Lead traffic = total visits to AutoWeb’s owned lead websites.

3 Lead volume = total new and used vehicle leads invoiced to retail and wholesale customers.

4 Retail dealer count = the number of franchised dealers contracted for delivery of retail new vehicle leads plus the number of vehicle dealers (franchised or independent) contracted for delivery of retail used vehicle leads.

5 Retail lead capacity = the number of new and used vehicle leads contracted for by new or used retail vehicle dealers that the dealers wish to receive each month (i.e., “targets”) at the end of the applicable quarter.

6 Click traffic = total visits to AutoWeb’s owned click referral websites.

7 Click volume = the number of times during the applicable quarter that consumers clicked on advertisements on AutoWeb’s owned click referral websites.

8 Net revenue per click = total click revenue divided by click volume for owned & affiliated sites.





AUTOWEB, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 892 $ 13,600 Restricted cash 5,054 - Accounts receivable, net of allowances for bad debts and customer credits of $740 and $566 at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 24,051 26,898 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,265 1,245 Total current assets 31,262 41,743 Property and equipment, net 3,349 3,181 Right-of-use assets 2,528 - Intangibles assets, net 7,104 11,976 Other assets 661 516 Total assets $ 44,904 $ 57,416 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,080 $ 17,572 Accrued employee-related benefits 1,004 3,125 Borrowings under revolving credit facility 3,745 - Other accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,315 2,204 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,167 - Current convertible note payable - 1,000 Total current liabilities 22,311 23,901 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,497 - Total liabilities 23,808 23,901 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 11,445,187 shares authorized Series A Preferred stock, none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 55,000,000 shares authorized; 13,146,831 and 12,960,450 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 364,028 361,218 Accumulated deficit (342,945 ) (327,716 ) Total stockholders' equity 21,096 33,515 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 44,904 $ 57,416







AUTOWEB, INC. AUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Lead generation $ 20,775 $ 25,659 $ 90,728 $ 96,936 Digital advertising 5,895 6,526 23,173 28,169 Other 13 68 80 484 Total revenues 26,683 32,253 113,981 125,589 Cost of revenues 21,163 26,613 91,412 101,315 Cost of revenues-impairment - - - 9,014 Gross profit 5,520 5,640 22,569 15,260 Operating Expenses Sales and marketing 2,355 2,323 10,805 12,419 Technology support 2,052 3,185 8,849 13,838 General and administrative 3,453 4,097 13,882 16,077 Depreciation and amortization 731 1,402 4,371 4,897 Goodwill impairment - - - 5,133 Long-lived asset impairment - - - 1,968 Total operating expenses 8,591 11,007 37,907 54,332 Operating loss (3,071 ) (5,367 ) (15,338 ) (39,072 ) Interest and other income (expense), net (101 ) 72 119 250 Loss before income tax provision (3,172 ) (5,295 ) (15,219 ) (38,822 ) Income taxes provision 5 (10 ) 10 (6 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (3,177 ) $ (5,285 ) $ (15,229 ) $ (38,816 ) Basic and diluted loss per share: Basic loss per common share $ (0.24 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (1.17 ) $ (3.04 ) Diluted loss per common share $ (0.24 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (1.17 ) $ (3.04 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic 13,114 12,892 13,071 12,756 Diluted 13,114 12,892 13,071 12,756







AUTOWEB, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (amounts in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (15,229 ) $ (38,816 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,454 8,544 Goodwill impairment - 5,133 Intangible asset impairment - 9,014 Provision for bad debt 293 241 Provision for customer credits 250 217 Share-based compensation 2,402 4,866 Right-of-use assets 1,697 - Lease Liabilities (1,706 ) - Write down of asset 59 - Gain on sale of investment (250 ) (25 ) Long-lived asset impairment - 1,968 Change in deferred tax asset - 692 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 2,304 (1,445 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (20 ) 814 Other non-current assets (145 ) (278 ) Accounts payable (3,492 ) 4,873 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,034 ) 1,282 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (9,417 ) (2,920 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,640 ) (896 ) Proceeds from sale of investment 250 125 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,390 ) (771 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock - 200 Borrowings under revolving credit facility 73,968 - Principal payments under revolving credit facility (70,223 ) (8,000 ) Payments on convertible note (1,000 ) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 408 98 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 3,153 (7,702 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,654 ) (11,393 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 13,600 24,993 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 5,946 $ 13,600 RECONCILIATION OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period $ 13,600 $ 24,993 Restricted cash at beginning of period - - Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period $ 13,600 $ 24,993 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 892 $ 13,600 Restricted cash at end of period 5,054 - Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 5,946 $ 13,600 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes 12 4 Cash refunds for income taxes 128 223 Cash paid for interest 176 118







AUTOWEB, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands, except per-share data)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Net loss $ (5,360 ) $ (10,279 ) $ (4,953 ) $ (5,217 ) $ (1,739 ) $ (18,036 ) $ (3,177 ) $ (5,283 ) $ (15,229 ) $ (38,815 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,787 2,179 1,723 2,181 1,747 2,174 1,197 2,011 6,453 8,545 Interest income (6 ) (6 ) (20 ) (7 ) (22 ) (7 ) (16 ) (7 ) (64 ) (27 ) Interest expense 5 88 56 15 231 18 187 15 479 136 Federal, state and local taxes - 4 77 - 50 65 91 (10 ) 218 59 EBITDA (3,574 ) (8,014 ) (3,117 ) (3,028 ) 267 (15,786 ) (1,718 ) (3,274 ) (8,143 ) (30,102 ) Non-cash stock compensation expense 551 1,626 560 942 651 1,796 640 502 2,402 4,866 Gain/loss on sale of asset - - - - (11 ) - (9 ) - (20 ) - Gain/loss on investment - - - (125 ) (250 ) 100 - - (250 ) (25 ) Asset Impairment - - - - - 10,983 - - - 10,983 Goodwill impairment - 5,133 - - - - - - - 5,133 Personnel Restructuring - 950 496 15 185 1,003 252 172 933 2,140 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,023 ) $ (305 ) $ (2,061 ) $ (2,196 ) $ 842 $ (1,904 ) $ (835 ) $ (2,600 ) $ (5,078 ) $ (7,005 )















