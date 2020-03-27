Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) (2020)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Market Spotlight report covers the irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) market, comprising key pipeline and marketed drugs, clinical trials, upcoming regulatory events, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.

Companies Mentioned



Alfasigma

Allergan

Ardelyx

Assembly Biosciences

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi



Key Takeaways

The publisher estimates that in 2017, there were approximately 766 million prevalent cases of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in people aged 15 years and over worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 843 million prevalent cases by 2026.

The approved drugs in the IBS space target chloride channel 2, calcium channel, sodium-hydrogen exchanger 3, serotonin 5- HT3 receptor, guanylyl cyclase c receptor, opioid receptors, gram-negative bacteria, RNA polymerase, and serotonin 5-HT4 receptor. These drugs are administered via the oral route.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for IBS are in Phase II.

Therapies in development for IBS focus on a wide variety of targets. All of the pipeline drugs are administered via the oral route. High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the IBS space comprise topline Phase II trial results for MD-7246 and ORP-101, and an expected PDUFA date for Linzess.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I gastroenterology (non inflammatory bowel disease)-other asset is 21%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 66.7%. Drugs, on average, take 9.8 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.7 years in the overall gastroenterology (non inflammatory bowel disease) space.

There have been 18 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving IBS drugs during 2015-20. The $2,905m research, development, collaboration, and license agreement signed in 2017 between Allergan and Assembly Biosciences for the worldwide rights to Assembly's microbiome GI development programs was the largest deal.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for IBS have been in the early and midphases of development, with 65% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 35% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of IBS clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major European markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia.

Clinical trial activity in the IBS space is dominated by completed trials. Allergan has the highest number of completed clinical trials for IBS, with 39 trials.

Allergan leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for IBS, followed by GlaxoSmithKline.

Key Topics Covered



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND

Subtypes

TREATMENT

Laxatives

Antidiarrheal Drugs

Antispasmodics

Antidepressants

Serotonin Receptor Agonists

Chloride Channel Activators

Guanylyl Cyclase C Agonists

Antibiotics

Opioid Receptors

Probiotics

EPIDEMIOLOGY



MARKETED DRUGS



PIPELINE DRUGS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

Zelnorm for IBS (July 8, 2019)

Multiple Drugs for IBS (June 25, 2019)

Linzess for IBS (June 18, 2019)

IB-Stim for IBS (June 7, 2019)

Zelnorm for IBS (October 17, 2018)

Zelnorm for IBS (October 15, 2018)

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

Ardelyx Touts Ibsrela's Novel Mechanism Of Action For IBS-C

FDA Approves The First Device To Treat Pain Caused By IBS

Poland Switches from Rx-To-OTC Mylan's Duspatalin For IBS, Plus Orion's ED Treatment

Zelnorm Returning To US Market With Broad IBS-C Indication

PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

Sanofi Personalizing IBS Treatment With Digital Therapy

AstraZeneca Acquires All Linzess Rights In China

Alfasigma Acquires Sloan's Zelnorm

PARENT PATENTS



REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription Information

APPENDIX



LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1: Trends in prevalent cases of IBS, 2017-26

Figure 2: Prevalent cases of IBS, by age group, 2017

Figure 3: Overview of pipeline drugs for IBS in the US

Figure 4: Pipeline drugs for IBS, by company

Figure 5: Pipeline drugs for IBS, by drug type

Figure 6: Pipeline drugs for IBS, by classification

Figure 7: Linzess for IBS (June 18, 2019): Phase IIIb - IBS-C Abdominal Symptoms

Figure 8: Zelnorm for IBS (October 15, 2018)

Figure 9: Key upcoming events in IBS

Figure 10: Probability of success in the IBS pipeline

Figure 11: Licensing and asset acquisition deals in IBS, 2015-20

Figure 12: Parent patents in IBS

Figure 13: Clinical trials in IBS

Figure 14: Top 10 drugs for clinical trials in IBS

Figure 15: Top 10 companies for clinical trials in IBS

Figure 16: Trial locations in IBS

Figure 17: IBS trials status

Figure 18: IBS trials sponsors, by phase



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Prevalent cases of IBS, 2017-26

Table 2: Prevalent cases of IBS, by gender, 2017

Table 3: Prevalence of IBS, by gender, 2017

Table 4: Marketed drugs for IBS

Table 5: Pipeline drugs for IBS in the US

Table 6: Zelnorm for IBS (July 8, 2019)

Table 7: Multiple Drugs for IBS (June 25, 2019)

Table 8: Linzess for IBS (June 18, 2019)

Table 9: IB-Stim for IBS (June 7, 2019)

Table 10: Zelnorm for IBS (October 17, 2018)

Table 11: Zelnorm for IBS (October 15, 2018)

Table 12: Historical global sales, by drug ($m), 2014-18

Table 13: Forecasted global sales, by drug ($m), 2020-24

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1it58a

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900