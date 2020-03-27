Vista Global to extend support through its entire global infrastructure now including the XO fleet;

Initiative will provide access to 115 aircraft and complimentary empty leg flights for Governments and medical organizations.

NEW YORK, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Global, the private aviation group founded by Thomas Flohr, announces it will expand on VistaJet’s offer of complimentary empty leg flights to those with critical travel requirements during this time of uncertainty.

Through VistaJet and now XO, the global digital marketplace for private aviation, Vista Global will provide Governments and medical organizations access to over 115 aircraft during the COVID-19 pandemic. Combining efforts across VistaJet and XO — and utilizing their global network, infrastructure and technology — the group will help Governments repatriate citizens who are stranded abroad and assist in transporting healthcare professionals and medical supplies to the countries that need them the most by providing access to complimentary empty leg flights.

Furthermore, to help officials keep their response plans as prompt as possible, Vista Global will also assist with the complex logistics of the necessary permits and paperwork.

Vista Global’s Founder and Chairman, Thomas Flohr, said:

“In the past 48 hours since VistaJet’s announcement, we have received a very positive response from Governments and medical organizations so have therefore decided to expand this offer to our group fleet of 115 aircraft throughout the world. We understand that people need help, especially in times of instability, and now in expanding the availability also to XO’s fleet, we are able to use our entire global network, infrastructure, expertise and technologies to help even more communities in need.”

Governments and medical organizations requiring assistance should contact the group through VistaJet’s dedicated web page to allow the company to channel all requests ensuring prioritization, address the most critical cases and manage the relevant safety screening.

About Vista Global Holding

Vista Global Holding is the world’s first private aviation ecosystem. A global group headquartered at the DIFC in Dubai, Vista Global integrates a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light services to cover all key aspects of business aviation: guaranteed and On Demand global flight coverage; aircraft leasing and finance; and cutting-edge aviation technology. The group’s mission is to lead the change to provide customers with the most advanced flying services and the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world. Vista Global’s knowledge and understanding of all facets of the industry deliver the best end-to-end offering and technology to any business aviation customer, through its VistaJet and XO branded services.

Complimentary empty legs and other offers are available at the sole discretion of VistaJet and XO, and are subject to terms and conditions. Vista Global Holding Limited (“Vista Global”) does not own or operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by FAA-licensed/DOT-registered EASA or U.S. certified Vista Global group direct air carriers and/or partner operators. Vista Global holds a non-controlling minority stake in XOJET Aviation LLC.

