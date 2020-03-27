Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Fibromyalgia (2020)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Market Spotlight report covers the Fibromyalgia market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, recent events and analyst opinion, upcoming events, probability of success, patent information, and prevalence data, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.

Companies Mentioned



Allergan

Axsome

Pfizer



Key Takeaways

The approved drugs in the fibromyalgia space target dopamine reuptake, norepinephrine (noradrenaline) reuptake/transporter, serotonin reuptake, and voltage-gated calcium channels. All of the marketed drugs for fibromyalgia are administered via the oral route.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for fibromyalgia are in Phase II, with two drugs in Phase III.

Therapies in development for fibromyalgia focus on a wide variety of targets. These drugs are most commonly administered via the oral route.

The only high-impact upcoming event in the fibromyalgia space is topline Phase IIa trial results for ASP0819. The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I pain asset is 7.2%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 58.6%. Drugs, on average, take 9.3 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.8 years in the overall neurology space.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for fibromyalgia have been in the late phases of development, with 68% of trials in Phase III-IV, and 32% in Phase I-II.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of fibromyalgia clinical trials globally. Germany, Spain, and the UK lead the major EU markets, while India has the top spot in Asia.

Clinical trial activity in the fibromyalgia space is dominated by completed trials. Pfizer has the highest number of completed clinical trials for fibromyalgia, with 23 trials.

Pfizer leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for fibromyalgia, followed by Allergan.

Key Topics Covered



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND

Disease Definition

Symptoms

Patient Subtypes

Risk Factors

Diagnosis

TREATMENT

Pharmacologic Therapies

EPIDEMIOLOGY

Fibromyalgia Prevalence

MARKETED DRUGS



PIPELINE DRUGS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

Multiple Drugs for Fibromyalgia (June 25, 2019)

NYX-2925 for Fibromyalgia (June 10, 2019)

NYX-2925 for Fibromyalgia (December 3, 2018)

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

Axsome Gets Reboxetine Rights In Narcolepsy From Pfizer

PARENT PATENTS



REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors By Status

Sponsors By Phase

BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription Information

APPENDIX



