Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Fibromyalgia (2020)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Market Spotlight report covers the Fibromyalgia market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, recent events and analyst opinion, upcoming events, probability of success, patent information, and prevalence data, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.
Companies Mentioned
Key Takeaways
Key Topics Covered
OVERVIEW
KEY TAKEAWAYS
DISEASE BACKGROUND
TREATMENT
EPIDEMIOLOGY
MARKETED DRUGS
PIPELINE DRUGS
RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION
KEY UPCOMING EVENTS
PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS
LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS
PARENT PATENTS
REVENUE OPPORTUNITY
CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
BIBLIOGRAPHY
APPENDIX
LIST OF FIGURES
Figure 1: Overview of pipeline drugs for fibromyalgia in the US
Figure 2: Pipeline drugs for fibromyalgia, by company
Figure 3: Pipeline drugs for fibromyalgia, by drug type
Figure 4: Pipeline drugs for fibromyalgia, by classification
Figure 5: NYX-2925 for Fibromyalgia (June 10, 2019): Phase II - Pilot Study
Figure 6: NYX-2925 for Fibromyalgia (December 3, 2018): Phase II - Pilot Study
Figure 7: Key upcoming events in fibromyalgia
Figure 8: Probability of success in the fibromyalgia pipeline
Figure 9: Licensing and asset acquisition deals in fibromyalgia, 2015-20
Figure 10: Parent patents in fibromyalgia
Figure 11: Clinical trials in fibromyalgia
Figure 12: Top 10 drugs for clinical trials in fibromyalgia
Figure 13: Top 10 companies for clinical trials in fibromyalgia
Figure 14: Trial locations in fibromyalgia
Figure 15: Fibromyalgia trials status
Figure 16: Fibromyalgia trials sponsors, by phase
LIST OF TABLES
Table 1: Marketed drugs for fibromyalgia
Table 2: Pipeline drugs for fibromyalgia in the US
Table 3: Multiple Drugs for Fibromyalgia (June 25, 2019)
Table 4: NYX-2925 for Fibromyalgia (June 10, 2019)
Table 5: NYX-2925 for Fibromyalgia (December 3, 2018)
Table 6: Historical global sales, by drug ($m), 2014-18
Table 7: Forecasted global sales, by drug ($m), 2020-24
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/faq6zk
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: