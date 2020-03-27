SAN DIEGO, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of AnaptysBio, Inc. ("AnaptysBio" or the Company") (NASDAQ: ANAB). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased AnaptysBio common stock between October 10, 2017 and November 7, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than May 26, 2020.

The lawsuit alleges that AnaptysBio made misrepresentations regarding the efficacy of etokimab, a drug for inflammatory diseases. During the Class Period, the lawsuit claims that AnaptysBio provided misleading clinical trial data, which failed to disclose vital information and used questionable analysis, making the trial results regarding etokimab's efficacy and its prospects appear far better than they were.

