Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Thyroid Cancer (2020)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Market Spotlight report covers the thyroid cancer market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, recent events and analyst opinion, key upcoming and regulatory events, probability of success, patent information, a 10-year disease incidence and five-year prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.
OVERVIEW
KEY TAKEAWAYS
DISEASE BACKGROUND
TREATMENT
EPIDEMIOLOGY
MARKETED DRUGS
PIPELINE DRUGS
RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION
KEY UPCOMING EVENTS
KEY REGULATORY EVENTS
PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS
LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS
PARENT PATENTS
REVENUE OPPORTUNITY
CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
BIBLIOGRAPHY
APPENDIX
LIST OF FIGURES
Figure 1: Trends in incident cases of thyroid cancer, 2017-26
Figure 2: Overview of pipeline drugs for thyroid cancer in the US
Figure 3: Pipeline drugs for thyroid cancer, by company
Figure 4: Pipeline drugs for thyroid cancer, by drug type
Figure 5: Pipeline drugs for thyroid cancer, by classification
Figure 6: Selpercatinib for Thyroid Cancer (September 29, 2019): Phase I/II - LIBRETTO-001
Figure 7: Pralsetinib for Thyroid Cancer (June 3, 2019): Phase I/II - ARROW (NSCLC, Thyroid, Solids)
Figure 8: Pralsetinib for Thyroid Cancer (May 15, 2019): Phase I/II - ARROW (NSCLC, Thyroid, Solids)
Figure 9: Key upcoming events in thyroid cancer
Figure 10: Probability of success in the thyroid cancer pipeline
Figure 11: Licensing and asset acquisition deals in thyroid cancer, 2015-20
Figure 12: Parent patents in thyroid cancer
Figure 13: Clinical trials in thyroid cancer
Figure 14: Top 10 drugs for clinical trials in thyroid cancer
Figure 15: Top 10 companies for clinical trials in thyroid cancer
Figure 16: Trial locations in thyroid cancer
Figure 17: Thyroid cancer trials status
Figure 18: Thyroid cancer sponsors, by phase
LIST OF TABLES
Table 1: Incident cases of thyroid cancer, 2017-26
Table 2: Five-year prevalent cases of thyroid cancer, 2017-26
Table 3: Marketed drugs for thyroid cancer
Table 4: Pipeline drugs for thyroid cancer in the US
Table 5: Selpercatinib for Thyroid Cancer (September 29, 2019)
Table 6: Pralsetinib for Thyroid Cancer (June 3, 2019)
Table 7: Pralsetinib for Thyroid Cancer (May 15, 2019)
Table 8: Historical global sales, by drug ($m), 2014-18
Table 9: Forecasted global sales, by drug ($m), 2020-24
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
