This Market Spotlight report covers the esophageal cancer market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, patent information, a 10-year disease incidence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals.

Key Takeaways

The publisher estimates that in 2017, there were 488,800 incident cases of esophageal cancer worldwide, and expects that number to increase to 534,700 incident cases by 2026.

Incidence is higher in males compared to females, and is highest in the Asia region. Merck & Co's Keytruda and Pinnacle Biologics' Photofrin are the only marketed drugs for esophageal cancer. These drugs are administered via the intravenous route.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for esophageal cancer are in Phase II. Therapies in development for esophageal cancer focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of pipeline drugs are administered intravenously, while two drugs are being tested in an oral formulation.

The only high-impact upcoming event in the esophageal cancer space is topline Phase III trial results for Opdivo. The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I solid tumors asset is 5.7%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 41.9%. Drugs, on average, take 9.4 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.3 years in the overall oncology space.

There have been eight licensing and asset acquisition deals involving esophageal cancer drugs during 2015-20. The $1,456m drug development collaboration agreement signed in 2015 between Eli Lilly and Innovent Biologics to support the development and potential commercialization of at least three cancer treatments was the largest deal.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the vast majority of trials for esophageal cancer have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 91% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 9% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of esophageal cancer clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major European markets, while China has the top spot in Asia.

Clinical trial activity in the esophageal cancer space is dominated by completed trials. Sanofi has the highest number of completed clinical trials for esophageal cancer, with 91 trials.

Bristol-Myers Squibb leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for esophageal cancer, followed by Roche.

