Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Acne (2020)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Market Spotlight report covers the Acne market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, recent events and analyst opinion, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, probability of success, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.
Companies Mentioned
Key Takeaways
Key Topics Covered
OVERVIEW
KEY TAKEAWAYS
DISEASE BACKGROUND
TREATMENT
EPIDEMIOLOGY
MARKETED DRUGS
PIPELINE DRUGS
RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION
KEY UPCOMING EVENTS
KEY REGULATORY EVENTS
PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS
LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS
PARENT PATENTS
REVENUE OPPORTUNITY
CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
BIBLIOGRAPHY
APPENDIX
LIST OF FIGURES
Figure 1: Trends in prevalent cases of acne, 2017-26
Figure 2: Overview of pipeline drugs for acne in the US
Figure 3: Pipeline drugs for acne, by company
Figure 4: Pipeline drugs for acne, by drug type
Figure 5: Pipeline drugs for acne, by classification
Figure 6: Twyneo for Acne (December 30, 2019): Phase III - SGT-65-04, Phase III - SGT-65-05
Figure 7: VB 1953 for Acne (May 13, 2019): Phase II - Proof-of-Concept (ex. US)
Figure 8: VB 1953 for Acne (May 13, 2019): Phase I - First-In-Human
Figure 9: Winlevi / Breezula for Acne (March 26, 2019): Phase III - CB-03-01/27 (Long-Term Extension)
Figure 10: Aklief for Acne (February 22, 2019): Phase III - Perfect 1, Phase III - Perfect 2
Figure 11: Amzeeq for Acne (September 11, 2018): Phase III - FX2017-22
Figure 12: Key upcoming events in acne
Figure 13: Probability of success in the acne pipeline
Figure 14: Licensing and asset acquisition deals in acne, 2015-20
Figure 15: Parent patents in acne
Figure 16: Clinical trials in acne
Figure 17: Top 10 drugs for clinical trials in acne
Figure 18: Top 10 companies for clinical trials in acne
Figure 19: Trial locations in acne
Figure 20: Acne trials status
Figure 21: Acne trials sponsors, by phase
LIST OF TABLES
Table 1: Prevalent cases of acne, 2017-26
Table 2: Marketed drugs for acne
Table 3: Pipeline drugs for acne in the US
Table 4: Twyneo for Acne (December 30, 2019)
Table 5: ANT-1207 for Acne (June 25, 2019)
Table 6: VB 1953 for Acne (May 13, 2019)
Table 7: VB 1953 for Acne (May 13, 2019)
Table 8: Winlevi / Breezula for Acne (March 26, 2019)
Table 9: Aklief for Acne (February 22, 2019)
Table 10: Amzeeq for Acne (September 11, 2018)
Table 11: Historical global sales, by drug ($m), 2014-18
Table 12: Forecasted global sales, by drug ($m), 2020-23
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/co7uhn
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: