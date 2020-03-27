AUSTIN, Texas, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRML), a bioinformatics-based women’s health company focused on gynecologic disease, announced yesterday that its wholly owned subsidiary, ASPiRA Labs, has signed a national preferred agreement with Cigna. This contract includes OVA1, (Multivariate Index Assay, MIA) our ACOG endorsed ovarian cancer risk assessment test, as well as Overa and all genetic testing offered by ASPiRA. This agreement with Cigna will expand ASPiRA Labs contracted coverage by an additional 16 million lives.

“We are excited to add one of the major national payers to the ASPiRA contracted payer network, allowing another 16 million lives to have access to all of ASPiRA’s testing as an in-network benefit,” said Valerie Palmieri, CEO of Vermillion. “This national agreement with Cigna is a major milestone for Vermillion and patients, as OVA1 continues on its trajectory to becoming the standard of care for ovarian cancer risk assessment. OVA1 is an FDA-cleared technology to assess ovarian cancer risk in women with pelvic masses inclusive of all ages, all stages. No comparable product exists on the market, with outstanding performance in premenopausal women, all cancer types and African American women.”

About Vermillion, Inc.

Vermillion, Inc. is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. OVA1®plus combines our FDA-cleared products OVA1® and OVERA® to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. Recently launched, ASPiRA GenetiXSM testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment Vermillion has expertise in cutting-edge research to inform our next generation of products. Our focus is on delivering products that allow healthcare providers to stratify risk, facilitate early detection and optimize treatment plans. Visit our website for more information about our products at www.vermillion.com .



