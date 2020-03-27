TORONTO, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc., (TSX: EDT), a late stage theranostic company advancing therapeutic options for sepsis and septic shock, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and for the year ended December 31, 2019.



Financial Review

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $746,000 compared to $1,864,000 for the same three-month period last year. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $2,868,000 compared to $3,840,000 for the prior year, representing a decrease of $972,000, or 25%.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported operating costs of $2,160,000 compared to $1,420,000 for the corresponding period in 2018. Operating costs for the year ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $7,728,000 compared to $6,329,000 in 2018. Most of the Company’s expenses are incurred in its Phase III clinical trial and vary depending on the timing and level of patient enrolment. Apart from clinical trial activities, the Company continues to maintain a low cost operating structure for its base business operations.

Loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $1,414,000 ($0.006 per share) compared to income of $444,000 ($0.002 per share) for the same quarter last year. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported a loss of $4,860,000, ($0.02 per share), compared to a loss of $2,489,000 ($0.01 per share), for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The Company concluded the 2019 year with cash of $1,435,000 compared to $4,368,000 cash on hand as of December 31, 2018. This does not reflect the US$5,000,000 upfront rights payment from Baxter International Inc., which was received on February 21, 2020.

The total number of common shares outstanding for the Company was 225,876,683 as at December 31, 2019.

About Spectral

Spectral is a Phase III company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin™ (“PMX”). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company’s Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA™), the only FDA cleared diagnostic for the risk of developing sepsis.

PMX has been approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe, and has been used safely and effectively on more than 200,000 patients to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. Approximately 330,000 patients are diagnosed with severe sepsis and septic shock in North America each year.

Spectral, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dialco Medical Inc. (“Dialco”), is also commercializing a new proprietary platform, “SAMI”, targeting the renal replacement therapy (“RRT”) market. Dialco is also seeking regulatory approval for “DIMI” which is based on the same RRT platform, but will be intended for home hemodialysis use.

Spectral is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDT. For more information please visit www.spectraldx.com .

Forward-looking statement

Information in this news release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information, particularly in respect of the future outlook of Spectral and anticipated events or results, are assumptions based on beliefs of Spectral's senior management as well as information currently available to it. While these assumptions were considered reasonable by Spectral at the time of preparation, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D projects, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the ability of Spectral to take advantage of business opportunities in the biomedical industry, the granting of necessary approvals by regulatory authorities as well as general economic, market and business conditions, and could differ materially from what is currently expected.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this statement.

Spectral Medical Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

December 31

2019 December 31

2018 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash 1,435 4,368 Trade and other receivables 271 1,433 Inventories 276 197 Prepayments and other assets 155 192 Contract assets 519 126 2,656 6,316 Non-current assets Right-of-use-asset 719 - Property and equipment 368 377 Intangible asset 263 284 Total assets 4,006 6,977 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 1,002 500 Contract liabilities - 107 Current portion of lease liability 77 - 1,079 607 Non-current liability Lease liability 667 - Total liabilities 1,746 607 Equity Share capital 66,837 66,646 Contributed surplus 7,981 7,98 Share-based compensation 6,183 5,564 Warrants 1,870 1,930 Deficit (80,611) (75,751) Total equity 2,260 6,370 Total liabilities and equity 4,006 6,977

Spectral Medical Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for share and per share data)

2019 2018 $ $ Revenue 2,868 3,840 Expenses Changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in-process 291 102 Inventory write-down - 229 Raw materials and consumables used 359 266 Salaries and benefits 3,826 3,095 Consulting and professional fees 1,499 1,308 Regulatory and investor relations 514 461 Travel and entertainment 326 129 Facilities and communication 300 370 Insurance 238 206 Depreciation and amortization 278 230 Interest expense on lease liability 36 - Foreign exchange loss (gain) 114 (74 ) Interest income (81 ) (13 ) Other expenses 28 20 7,728 6,329 Loss and comprehensive loss for the year (4,860 ) (2,489 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 225,731,215 220,172,675

Spectral Medical Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Notes Issued capital Contributed

surplus



Share-based

compensation Warrants Deficit Total equity Number $ $ $ $ $ $ Balance, January 1, 2018 207,459,022 63,225 7,849 4,914 132 (73,262 ) 2,858 Private placement 22 17,694,661 3,267 - - 1,930 - 5,197 Share options exercised 16 437,500 154 - (63 ) - - 91 Warrant expiry 16 - - 132 - (132 ) - - Loss and comprehensive loss for the year - - - - - (2,489 ) (2,489 ) Share-based compensation 16 - - - 713 - - 713 Balance, December 31, 2018 225,591,183 66,646 7,981 5,564 1,930 (75,751 ) 6,370 Share options exercised 16 10,500 7 - (3 ) - - 4 Warrants exercised 16 275,000 184 - - (60 ) - 124 Loss and comprehensive loss for the year - - - - - (4,860 ) (4,860 Share-based compensation 16 - - - 622 - - 622 Balance, December 31, 2019 225,876,683 66,837 7,981 6,183 1,870 (80,611 ) 2,260

Spectral Medical Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2019 2018 $ $ Cash flow provided by (used in) Operating activities Loss and comprehensive loss for the year (4,860 ) (2,489 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation on right-of-use asset 94 - Depreciation on property and equipment 163 205 Amortization of intangible asset 21 25 Interest expense on lease liability 36 - Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)on cash 57 (59 ) Share-based compensation 622 713 Write down of property and equipment - 35 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 7 - Changes in items of working capital: Trade and other receivables 1,162 (552 ) Inventories (79 ) (6 ) Prepayments and other assets 37 (119 ) Contract assets (393 ) (126 ) Trade and other payables 502 (112 ) Contract liabilities (107 ) 104 Net cash used in operating activities (2,738 ) (2,381 ) Investing activities Property and equipment expenditures (161 ) (47 ) Net cash used in investing activities (161 ) (47 ) Financing activities Proceeds from private placement - 5,308 Transaction costs paid - (111 ) Lease liability payments (105 ) - Share options exercised 4 91 Warrants exercised 124 - Net cash provided by financing activities 23 5,288 (Decrease) increase in cash (2,876 ) 2,860 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash (57 ) 59 Cash, beginning of year 4,368 1,449 Cash, end of year 1,435 4,368



