MONTREAL, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (“Mobi724” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MOS), a fintech company that offers a suite of integrated technology-agnostic, BI & AI powered card-linked offers & reward solutions is pleased to announce that First Equity Strategy LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mobi724, has accepted an offer from Investissement Quebec for a loan in the amount of $201,100 (the “Loan”) to be secured by a first ranking hypothec on refundable tax credits and has completed all steps required for the Loan to be disbursed. The Loan shall bear interest at prime rate plus two and a half percent (2.5%) and will mature on December 31, 2021 unless repaid earlier in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Loan.



About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

“Processing Smart Transactions Anywhere”

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: MOS) is a fintech company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The company offers a suite of integrated technology-agnostic, BI & AI powered card-linked offers & reward solutions that work with any digital payment method, at any point of sale, both online and in physical locations. Mobi724’s global processing platform enables card issuing banks, payment networks, merchants and loyalty program operators to generate incremental revenues by driving new commercial opportunities, while delivering seamless engaging and rewarding experiences to cardholders.

