Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Container Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Components; Technology; Industry Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart container market accounted for US$ 2.14 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 11.29 billion by 2027.



With rising global trade and complexities in the supply ecosystem, the need for the advanced smart container is rising. Demand for connected, modular, and flexible would assist in enhancing the process efficiency and will facilitate shipment visibility and monitoring. With escalating city delivery volumes, the smaller containers and innovative packaging have the potential to standardize urban logistics. Improved materials, advancement in automation aid the development and commercialization of efficient & sustainable supply chains.



The application of next-generation IoT solutions in packaging will transform visibility, traceability, and security. The e-commerce industry is growing in popularity. With such high internet penetration and growing demand for convenience, consumers are increasingly ordering groceries and other food products online. The above-mentioned factors are projected to render plenty of growth opportunities to the players of smart container market during the forecast period.



Globally, the smart container market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to continuous development in the box industry. In the US and Europe, consumer demand for healthy food products is increasing. Additionally, the shipping companies are witnessing a trend of movement towards containerized shipments of food than conventional break-bulk. Europe is considered as a chief market for imports of pharmaceuticals.



For export of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, North America is the leading continent, while SAM and APAC are the major importers. Europe held the largest share of the smart container market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period of 2019-2027. Asia pacific and North America held the second and third position in the global smart container market in 2018 with market shares of >25% and >20%, respectively.



