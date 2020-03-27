Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tea Extract Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Source; Application; Nature; Form, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tea extracts market accounted for US$ 2,520 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 4,500.7 million by 2027. The demand for organic tea extract has surged over the past few years due to the increasing demand for certified organic products by the consumers.



Based on application, the tea extracts market has been segmented into food, beverage, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical applications. The beverage segment dominated the tea extracts market in 2018. Moreover, the cosmetic segment is projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. Tea extracts are added in various beverages so as to improve the taste, flavor, and nutritional profile of the beverage.



Recent product innovations in the beverages have led to the introduction of many new products and flavors in beverages, which in turn is boosting the tea extracts market for beverages. The trend towards a healthy lifestyle and disease prevention are some of the major factors to high demand for tea extracts beverages. Consumers in developed countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, and China, among others, are increasingly taking an interest in their nutrition and expect that their beverages should deliver functional benefits in addition to refreshment.



In 2018, the Europe region dominated the tea extracts market, in terms of value owing to the changes in lifestyle patterns of consumers and preference toward healthy and nutritious food and skin care items. Additionally, changing food habits and rise in disposable income in developed countries such as the Germany, France and United Kingdom has led to a surged the demand for tea extracts. Further, presence of strong manufacturing base for tea extracts along with increased focus over research and development activities is further expected to expand the growth of the market in the region.



Some of the players present in global tea extracts market are ADM WILD Europe GmbH & Co.KG, Allen Flavors, Inc., Amelia Bay, Damin Food (Zhangzhou) Co., Ltd., Dohler, Finlays, Fujian Xian Yang Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Goodricke Group Limited, Martin Bauer Group, Quala, Robertet Group, ShanShan Tea, Shenzhen Shenbao Huacheng Tech.Co., Ltd., Synergy Flavors, Tata Global Beverages, Unilever and Zhejiang MingHuang food shares development co., Ltd., among others.



Reasons to Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global tea extract market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Tea Extracts Market - by Source

1.3.2 Global Tea Extracts Market - by Nature

1.3.3 Global Tea Extracts Market - by Form

1.3.4 Global Tea Extracts Market - by Application

1.3.5 Global Tea Extracts Market - by Geography



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Tea Extracts Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa PEST analysis

4.2.5 SAM PEST analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Global Tea Extracts Market Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing demand for tea extracts from food, beverages and pharmaceutical industries

5.1.2 Increasing health concerns and shift towards health benefits among consumers

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Availability of substitutes such as coffee extract and plant extracts

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising use of tea extracts in cosmetic applications

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising adoption of RTD teas

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Tea Extracts - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Tea Extracts Market Overview

6.2 Tea Extracts Market Forecast and Analysis



7. Tea Extracts Market Analysis - by Source

7.1 Overview

7.2 Tea Extracts Market Breakdown, by Source, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Black Tea

7.4 Green Tea

7.5 Oolong Tea

7.6 Others



8. Tea Extracts Market Analysis - by Nature

8.1 Overview

8.2 Tea Extracts Market Breakdown, by Nature, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Organic

8.4 Conventional



9. Tea Extracts Market Analysis - by Form

9.1 Overview

9.2 Tea Extracts Market Breakdown, by Form, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Powder

9.4 Liquid



10. Tea Extracts Market Analysis - by Application

10.1 Overview

10.2 Tea Extracts Market Breakdown, by Application, 2018 & 2027

10.3 Food

10.4 Beverages

10.5 Pharmaceuticals

10.6 Cosmetics



11. Global Tea Extract Market - Geographic Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America Tea extract Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

11.3 Europe Tea extract Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

11.4 Asia Pacific Tea extract Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

11.5 Middle East and Africa Tea extract Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

11.6 South America Tea Extract Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Strategy & Business Planning

12.2 Expansions

12.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.4 Product News

12.5 Market Positioning - Top 5 Players Ranking



13. Company Profiles

13.1 ADM WILD Europe GmbH & Co. KG

13.2 Finlays

13.3 Unilever

13.4 Fujian Xian Yang Yang Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

13.5 Martin Bauer Group

13.6 Shenzhen Shenbao Huacheng Tech Co. Ltd.

13.7 Synergy Flavors

13.8 Goodricke Group Limited

13.9 Zhejiang MingHuang food shares development Co. Ltd.

13.10 Allen Flavors Inc.

13.11 TATA Global Beverages

13.12 Amelia Bay

13.13 Damin Food (Zhangzhou) Co. Ltd.

13.14 Dohler

13.15 Quala

13.16 Robertet Group

13.17 ShanShan Tea



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/48idpf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900