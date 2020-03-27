Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) (2020)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Market Spotlight report covers the Polycystic Ovary Syndrome market, comprising key pipeline and marketed drugs, clinical trials, patent information, and a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, as well as licensing and acquisition deals.



Key Takeaways

The publisher estimates that in 2017, there were approximately 113.2 million (NIH criteria) to 188.7 million (Rotterdam criteria) prevalent cases of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) in females aged 15-49 years worldwide, and expects that number to increase to between 119.5 million (NIH criteria) and 199.1 million (Rotterdam criteria) by 2026.

The approved drugs in the PCOS space target estrogen receptor 1, androgen receptor, and follicle stimulating hormone receptor. These drugs are commonly administered via the oral or subcutaneous routes, with one product also being available in an intramuscular formulation.

Therapies in the pipeline for PCOS focus on targets such as AMP-activated protein kinase, neurokinin receptor, and gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor. These therapies are administered orally.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I endocrine asset is 11.4%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 69.2%. Drugs, on average, take 9.2 years from Phase I to approval in the overall endocrine space.

There has been only one licensing agreement involving PCOS drugs during 2015-20. The deal was an exclusive licensing agreement signed in 2016 between Millendo and AstraZeneca for the worldwide development and commercialization rights to MLE4901. The deal value was not disclosed.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for PCOS have been in the late phases of development, with approximately 79% of trials in Phase III-IV, and only 21% in Phase I-II.

The US has the highest number of PCOS clinical trials globally. Germany and the UK lead the major European markets, while Indonesia and South Korea share the top spot in Asia.

Clinical trial activity in the PCOS space is dominated by completed trials. Merck KGaA has the highest number of completed clinical trials for PCOS, with five trials.

Merck KGaA leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for PCOS, followed by AstraZeneca and Merck & Co.

Companies Mentioned



AstraZeneca

Bayer

Evotec

Merck & Co KGaA



Millendo

