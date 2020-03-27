Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) (2020)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Market Spotlight report covers the Polycystic Ovary Syndrome market, comprising key pipeline and marketed drugs, clinical trials, patent information, and a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, as well as licensing and acquisition deals.
Key Takeaways
Key Topics Covered
OVERVIEW
KEY TAKEAWAYS
DISEASE BACKGROUND
TREATMENT
EPIDEMIOLOGY
MARKETED DRUGS
PIPELINE DRUGS
PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS
LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS
PARENT PATENTS
CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
BIBLIOGRAPHY
APPENDIX
LIST OF FIGURES
Figure 1: Trends in prevalent cases of PCOS (Rotterdam Criteria), 2017-26
Figure 2: Trends in prevalent cases of PCOS (NIH Criteria), 2017-26
Figure 3: Probability of success in the PCOS pipeline
Figure 4: Licensing and asset acquisition deals in PCOS, 2015-20
Figure 5: Clinical trials in PCOS
Figure 6: Top 10 drugs for clinical trials in PCOS
Figure 7: Top 10 companies for clinical trials in PCOS
Figure 8: Trial locations in PCOS
Figure 9: PCOS trials status
Figure 10: PCOS trials sponsors, by phase
LIST OF TABLES
Table 1: Prevalent cases of PCOS (Rotterdam Criteria), 2017-26
Table 2: Prevalent cases of PCOS (NIH Criteria), 2017-26
Table 3: Marketed drugs for PCOS
Table 4: Pipeline drugs for PCOS in the US
Table 5: Parent patents in polycystic ovary syndrome
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kmxrym
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
