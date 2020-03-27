Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Occupancy Analytics & In-Building Location Based Services: Commercial Office Space 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report estimates that the Occupancy Analytics market in Commercial Office space achieved systems sales of $2.17 billion in 2019, rising to $5.73 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 21.5%.

Occupancy Analytics & In-Building Location Based Services is our 2nd comprehensive evaluation of these solutions and services in the Commercial Office space. It provides a completely up-to-date assessment of the emerging market for IoT technology platforms, which locate and map people, assets and workspaces.



One major trend reshaping the smart buildings market is the increased focus on occupant-centric workplaces, which has developed over the past few years. Organizations are looking for new ways to attract and retain the best people and empower them to be productive.

Shifts in the landscape of work are driving a greater focus on occupant experiences and interactions with buildings. Although challenging to quantify, the impact of employee surroundings on business performance is receiving increased attention.



The tools required to effectively manage and optimize office space utilization have evolved rapidly and their usage is becoming more widespread, with case-studies citing increases in the density of 80-90%, as well up to 30% less wasted space.



Why Do You Need This Report?

Discover our global market projections & the striking diversity and range of companies addressing this opportunity. Our research indicates that there are 221 companies actively engaged in providing Occupancy Analytics or Location Based Services to the office buildings sector; of these 49% are based in EMEA predominantly Europe. In total, it is a 44% increase in the number of suppliers we identified 2 years ago.

Understand how & why the market is growing, with estimated system sales of $2.17 Billion in 2019, rising to $5.73 Billion by 2024, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.5%.

What is driving M&A and Investment in this business? Discover how Investment activity in occupancy analytics and location-based services has also seen an unprecedented rise since 2017. In total 70 companies received investment in the last two years. This amounted to $627 million invested over 24 months.

The publisher has decades of experience in the evaluation of building services markets, and regularly publishes reports on several building technology areas including Future Proofing Smart Commercial Buildings, Building Internet of Things, Startups in Smart Buildings, LED Lighting and Physical Security. This has given us a solid grounding on which to build our growth projections.



Within its 208 Pages and 39 Charts and Tables, the Report Filters Out All the Key Facts and Draws Conclusions, so you Can Understand Exactly What is Shaping the Future of Occupancy Analytics in Commercial Office Space:

With office densification rates increasing across the world, combined with evidence of poor space utilization and the expectations of occupants for more human and productive environments, the need for workspace management platforms to provide better insight into the repurposing of current workplaces has never been so urgent.

While established green building certification schemes such as BREEAM and LEED have begun to cover aspects of health and wellbeing within their assessments, over the past 2 years we have seen other third party-validated assessments gaining traction in the market, including WELL, Fitwel and the Leesman+ certification.

We define Occupancy Analytics and Location Based Services in the Commercial Office space as: Electronic hardware and software used in workplace management and indoor location-based services to enable one or more of the following applications - Optimizing spatial efficiency in the workplace, Improving the location-based experience of building users, People finding, Using location-based data to optimize building and operational performance, Asset tracking.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Key Office Metrics



2. Use Cases

2.1 Overview of Use Cases

2.2 Find

2.3 Optimize

2.4 Personalize

2.5 Communicate

2.6 Control and Conserve

2.7 Secure



3. Platforms and Hardware

3.1 Platforms Overview

3.2 Workspace Management Platforms

3.3 IWMS Platforms

3.4 Occupant Engagement Platforms

3.5 Indoor Location-Based Platforms

3.6 IT Infrastructure based Platforms

3.7 Connected Lighting Platforms

3.8 IoT Platforms

3.9 Safety and Security Platforms

3.10 Sensors and Sensing Platforms



4. The Global Market in Office Buildings

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Global Market Size 2019 & Forecast to 2024

4.3 Breakdown of Geographic Regions



5. Key Office Building Case Studies

5.1 North America

5.2 Asia Pacific

5.3 Europe and the Middle East



6. Drivers for Growth

6.1 Occupant Centricity in the Workplace

6.2 Internet of Things in Buildings (BIoT)

6.3 Energy Efficiency Drivers

6.4 Office Construction Market Growth

6.5 Flexible Working Trends

6.6 Flexible Offices



7. Barriers to Growth

7.1 Diverse Range of Technologies, Vendors and Solutions

7.2 Risk Aversion to New Investments

7.3 Privacy, Security & Trust

7.4 Implementation Costs and Demonstrable ROI

7.5 Lack of User Adoption of Mobile Apps



8. Key Regulatory Trends

8.1 Relevant Legislation

8.2 Workplace Experience and Wellness Standards



9. Structure and Competitive Landscape

9.1 Routes to Market

9.2 New Entrants

9.3 New Business Models: The Smart Building-As-A-Service



10. M&A, Investments and Strategic Alliances

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Strategic Investments

10.3 Technology Partnerships and Ecosystems



Companies Mentioned



12CU

75F

Accruent

Acuity Brands

AlertEnterprise

Archibus

ARM

Aruba Networks

AssetWorks

Basking Automation

bGrid

Bosch

Brainlit

Builtspace Technologies

Callida Energy

Calumino

Causeway Technologies

CBRE

Cisco

CoWork.io

Coworkr

Cree Lighting

CrowdComfort

Delta Electronics

Density

Disruptive Technologies

Distech Controls

District Technologies

essensys

Eutech

Fabriq OS

Flowscape

FM:Systems

Gooee

HB Reavis

Healthy Workers

Here Technologies

Herman Miller

HID Global

Honeywell

HqO

Humanyze

IBM

Igor

indoo.rs

Intel

iOffice

JLL

Johnson Controls

Jooxter

Lane

Locatee

Lone Rooftop

Mapiq

MapsPeople

Mapwize

Mapxus

MazeMap

MeteoViva

Metrikus

Microsoft

Mist Systems

Mitie

MOD.CAM

Moffi

MRI Software

Navisens

NavVis

Nexkey

NextNav

Nuvolo

Office App

OfficeRnD

OfficeSpace Software

OfficeVitae

Openpath Security

OpenSensors

Osram

Patrocinium Systems

PeopleSense by IRLynx

Planon

Platformatics

Point Inside

Pointgrab

Pointr

Pole Star

Prescriptive Data

Priva

Proximi.io

RapidSOS

RightCrowd

Robin

Schneider Electric

Senion

Senseagent

Sensible Building Science

Serraview

Sharry Europe

Siemens

Signify

Smarten Spaces

SmartSpace Software

SpaceConnect

Spaceflow

SpaceOS

Spaceti

SpaceTrak

Spacewell

SpatialDNA

SPICA Technology

Spreo

Steelcase

Steerpath

Steinel

Synconext

Tapdn

Thingdust

Thing-it

Trimble

UbiqiSense

ULIS

Vayyar Imaging

VergeSense

WeWork

Willow

Wipro Lighting

WorkMesh

Workplace Fabric

Workwell

Wx

Xicato

Yanzi Networks

Yardi

Zumtobel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t5u4q2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900