Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Occupancy Analytics & In-Building Location Based Services: Commercial Office Space 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report estimates that the Occupancy Analytics market in Commercial Office space achieved systems sales of $2.17 billion in 2019, rising to $5.73 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 21.5%.
Occupancy Analytics & In-Building Location Based Services is our 2nd comprehensive evaluation of these solutions and services in the Commercial Office space. It provides a completely up-to-date assessment of the emerging market for IoT technology platforms, which locate and map people, assets and workspaces.
One major trend reshaping the smart buildings market is the increased focus on occupant-centric workplaces, which has developed over the past few years. Organizations are looking for new ways to attract and retain the best people and empower them to be productive.
Shifts in the landscape of work are driving a greater focus on occupant experiences and interactions with buildings. Although challenging to quantify, the impact of employee surroundings on business performance is receiving increased attention.
The tools required to effectively manage and optimize office space utilization have evolved rapidly and their usage is becoming more widespread, with case-studies citing increases in the density of 80-90%, as well up to 30% less wasted space.
Why Do You Need This Report?
The publisher has decades of experience in the evaluation of building services markets, and regularly publishes reports on several building technology areas including Future Proofing Smart Commercial Buildings, Building Internet of Things, Startups in Smart Buildings, LED Lighting and Physical Security. This has given us a solid grounding on which to build our growth projections.
Within its 208 Pages and 39 Charts and Tables, the Report Filters Out All the Key Facts and Draws Conclusions, so you Can Understand Exactly What is Shaping the Future of Occupancy Analytics in Commercial Office Space:
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope
1.2 Definitions
1.3 Key Office Metrics
2. Use Cases
2.1 Overview of Use Cases
2.2 Find
2.3 Optimize
2.4 Personalize
2.5 Communicate
2.6 Control and Conserve
2.7 Secure
3. Platforms and Hardware
3.1 Platforms Overview
3.2 Workspace Management Platforms
3.3 IWMS Platforms
3.4 Occupant Engagement Platforms
3.5 Indoor Location-Based Platforms
3.6 IT Infrastructure based Platforms
3.7 Connected Lighting Platforms
3.8 IoT Platforms
3.9 Safety and Security Platforms
3.10 Sensors and Sensing Platforms
4. The Global Market in Office Buildings
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Global Market Size 2019 & Forecast to 2024
4.3 Breakdown of Geographic Regions
5. Key Office Building Case Studies
5.1 North America
5.2 Asia Pacific
5.3 Europe and the Middle East
6. Drivers for Growth
6.1 Occupant Centricity in the Workplace
6.2 Internet of Things in Buildings (BIoT)
6.3 Energy Efficiency Drivers
6.4 Office Construction Market Growth
6.5 Flexible Working Trends
6.6 Flexible Offices
7. Barriers to Growth
7.1 Diverse Range of Technologies, Vendors and Solutions
7.2 Risk Aversion to New Investments
7.3 Privacy, Security & Trust
7.4 Implementation Costs and Demonstrable ROI
7.5 Lack of User Adoption of Mobile Apps
8. Key Regulatory Trends
8.1 Relevant Legislation
8.2 Workplace Experience and Wellness Standards
9. Structure and Competitive Landscape
9.1 Routes to Market
9.2 New Entrants
9.3 New Business Models: The Smart Building-As-A-Service
10. M&A, Investments and Strategic Alliances
10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.2 Strategic Investments
10.3 Technology Partnerships and Ecosystems
Companies Mentioned
