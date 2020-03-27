Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Occupancy Analytics & In-Building Location Based Services: Commercial Office Space 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report estimates that the Occupancy Analytics market in Commercial Office space achieved systems sales of $2.17 billion in 2019, rising to $5.73 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 21.5%.

Occupancy Analytics & In-Building Location Based Services is our 2nd comprehensive evaluation of these solutions and services in the Commercial Office space. It provides a completely up-to-date assessment of the emerging market for IoT technology platforms, which locate and map people, assets and workspaces.

One major trend reshaping the smart buildings market is the increased focus on occupant-centric workplaces, which has developed over the past few years. Organizations are looking for new ways to attract and retain the best people and empower them to be productive.

Shifts in the landscape of work are driving a greater focus on occupant experiences and interactions with buildings. Although challenging to quantify, the impact of employee surroundings on business performance is receiving increased attention.

The tools required to effectively manage and optimize office space utilization have evolved rapidly and their usage is becoming more widespread, with case-studies citing increases in the density of 80-90%, as well up to 30% less wasted space.

Why Do You Need This Report?

  • Discover our global market projections & the striking diversity and range of companies addressing this opportunity. Our research indicates that there are 221 companies actively engaged in providing Occupancy Analytics or Location Based Services to the office buildings sector; of these 49% are based in EMEA predominantly Europe. In total, it is a 44% increase in the number of suppliers we identified 2 years ago.
  • Understand how & why the market is growing, with estimated system sales of $2.17 Billion in 2019, rising to $5.73 Billion by 2024, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.5%.
  • What is driving M&A and Investment in this business? Discover how Investment activity in occupancy analytics and location-based services has also seen an unprecedented rise since 2017. In total 70 companies received investment in the last two years. This amounted to $627 million invested over 24 months.

The publisher has decades of experience in the evaluation of building services markets, and regularly publishes reports on several building technology areas including Future Proofing Smart Commercial Buildings, Building Internet of Things, Startups in Smart Buildings, LED Lighting and Physical Security. This has given us a solid grounding on which to build our growth projections.

Within its 208 Pages and 39 Charts and Tables, the Report Filters Out All the Key Facts and Draws Conclusions, so you Can Understand Exactly What is Shaping the Future of Occupancy Analytics in Commercial Office Space:

  • With office densification rates increasing across the world, combined with evidence of poor space utilization and the expectations of occupants for more human and productive environments, the need for workspace management platforms to provide better insight into the repurposing of current workplaces has never been so urgent.
  • While established green building certification schemes such as BREEAM and LEED have begun to cover aspects of health and wellbeing within their assessments, over the past 2 years we have seen other third party-validated assessments gaining traction in the market, including WELL, Fitwel and the Leesman+ certification.
  • We define Occupancy Analytics and Location Based Services in the Commercial Office space as: Electronic hardware and software used in workplace management and indoor location-based services to enable one or more of the following applications - Optimizing spatial efficiency in the workplace, Improving the location-based experience of building users, People finding, Using location-based data to optimize building and operational performance, Asset tracking.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction
1.1 Scope
1.2 Definitions
1.3 Key Office Metrics

2. Use Cases
2.1 Overview of Use Cases
2.2 Find
2.3 Optimize
2.4 Personalize
2.5 Communicate
2.6 Control and Conserve
2.7 Secure

3. Platforms and Hardware
3.1 Platforms Overview
3.2 Workspace Management Platforms
3.3 IWMS Platforms
3.4 Occupant Engagement Platforms
3.5 Indoor Location-Based Platforms
3.6 IT Infrastructure based Platforms
3.7 Connected Lighting Platforms
3.8 IoT Platforms
3.9 Safety and Security Platforms
3.10 Sensors and Sensing Platforms

4. The Global Market in Office Buildings
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Global Market Size 2019 & Forecast to 2024
4.3 Breakdown of Geographic Regions

5. Key Office Building Case Studies
5.1 North America
5.2 Asia Pacific
5.3 Europe and the Middle East

6. Drivers for Growth
6.1 Occupant Centricity in the Workplace
6.2 Internet of Things in Buildings (BIoT)
6.3 Energy Efficiency Drivers
6.4 Office Construction Market Growth
6.5 Flexible Working Trends
6.6 Flexible Offices

7. Barriers to Growth
7.1 Diverse Range of Technologies, Vendors and Solutions
7.2 Risk Aversion to New Investments
7.3 Privacy, Security & Trust
7.4 Implementation Costs and Demonstrable ROI
7.5 Lack of User Adoption of Mobile Apps

8. Key Regulatory Trends
8.1 Relevant Legislation
8.2 Workplace Experience and Wellness Standards

9. Structure and Competitive Landscape
9.1 Routes to Market
9.2 New Entrants
9.3 New Business Models: The Smart Building-As-A-Service

10. M&A, Investments and Strategic Alliances
10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.2 Strategic Investments
10.3 Technology Partnerships and Ecosystems

Companies Mentioned

  • 12CU
  • 75F
  • Accruent
  • Acuity Brands
  • AlertEnterprise
  • Archibus
  • ARM
  • Aruba Networks
  • AssetWorks
  • Basking Automation
  • bGrid
  • Bosch
  • Brainlit
  • Builtspace Technologies
  • Callida Energy
  • Calumino
  • Causeway Technologies
  • CBRE
  • Cisco
  • CoWork.io
  • Coworkr
  • Cree Lighting
  • CrowdComfort
  • Delta Electronics
  • Density
  • Disruptive Technologies
  • Distech Controls
  • District Technologies
  • essensys
  • Eutech
  • Fabriq OS
  • Flowscape
  • FM:Systems
  • Gooee
  • HB Reavis
  • Healthy Workers
  • Here Technologies
  • Herman Miller
  • HID Global
  • Honeywell
  • HqO
  • Humanyze
  • IBM
  • Igor
  • indoo.rs
  • Intel
  • iOffice
  • JLL
  • Johnson Controls
  • Jooxter
  • Lane
  • Locatee
  • Lone Rooftop
  • Mapiq
  • MapsPeople
  • Mapwize
  • Mapxus
  • MazeMap
  • MeteoViva
  • Metrikus
  • Microsoft
  • Mist Systems
  • Mitie
  • MOD.CAM
  • Moffi
  • MRI Software
  • Navisens
  • NavVis
  • Nexkey
  • NextNav
  • Nuvolo
  • Office App
  • OfficeRnD
  • OfficeSpace Software
  • OfficeVitae
  • Openpath Security
  • OpenSensors
  • Osram
  • Patrocinium Systems
  • PeopleSense by IRLynx
  • Planon
  • Platformatics
  • Point Inside
  • Pointgrab
  • Pointr
  • Pole Star
  • Prescriptive Data
  • Priva
  • Proximi.io
  • RapidSOS
  • RightCrowd
  • Robin
  • Schneider Electric
  • Senion
  • Senseagent
  • Sensible Building Science
  • Serraview
  • Sharry Europe
  • Siemens
  • Signify
  • Smarten Spaces
  • SmartSpace Software
  • SpaceConnect
  • Spaceflow
  • SpaceOS
  • Spaceti
  • SpaceTrak
  • Spacewell
  • SpatialDNA
  • SPICA Technology
  • Spreo
  • Steelcase
  • Steerpath
  • Steinel
  • Synconext
  • Tapdn
  • Thingdust
  • Thing-it
  • Trimble
  • UbiqiSense
  • ULIS
  • Vayyar Imaging
  • VergeSense
  • WeWork
  • Willow
  • Wipro Lighting
  • WorkMesh
  • Workplace Fabric
  • Workwell
  • Wx
  • Xicato
  • Yanzi Networks
  • Yardi
  • Zumtobel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t5u4q2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900