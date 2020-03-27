Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Asia-Pacific Wood Chip Trade Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Review is a very important information tool for everyone involved/interested in the Asia-Pacific pulpwood plantation and woodchip supply, trading, shipping pulp - woody-biomass end-using industries.

The Review is 185 pages and in 13 Chapters provides 11 maps, 30 tables, 32 charts, and 83 summaries of woodchip exporters with 2018, 2019 and 2020E (estimated) shipments, profiles 21 Asia-Pacific woodchip-importing pulp mill companies in 6 countries/regions; and 83 Asian-Pacific woodchip exporters, operating in 48 ports in 16 countries; and including details of all 141 woodchip carriers and 27 expected new-builds 2020-2022 - and country woodchip export and country import market demand volumes annually 2020-2024 (with surplus/deficit calculations), and price predictions for 8 major country/species in 2024.

Key Topics Covered



Stop Press: New updates directly related to the industry identified after Review contents were closed off



Introduction: Conversion Factors. The 10 most important issues facing the industry in 2020



Markets Japan: Woodchip import trends and predictions. Major importing companies by supply volumes by importing countries. Japanese (only) biomass demand and import trends and predictions for woodchip biomass, wood pellet biomass, and PKS biomass



Markets Mainland China: Details as per above.



Markets Other Asia: Details as per above for South Korea, Island of Taiwan, Laos, and India



Markets Asia/Europe Biomass: Japanese woodchip, wood pellet, and palm oil shell (PKS) import trends Table of identified 2019 woodchip shipments to Japan and to Europe



Supply North America: USA and Canada. Details of exporting companies and ports, and 2018, 2019 and 2020 predicted export volumes by each exporter



Supply Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador Uruguay, and Venezuela. Details as per above



Supply Oceania: Australia, New Zealand & Fiji. Details as per above



Supply Asia: Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand & Vietnam. Details as per above



Supply Africa: Previous/planned export countries: Angola, Cameroon, Ghana, Republic of Congo and Mozambique. For South Africa, details as above



Woodchip Supply to Europe: 2018, 2019 and 2020E woodchip shipments from (wider) Pacific Asia to European pulp companies and power companies (for biomass)



Seaborne Woodchip Transportation: Details of 141 operating specialised woodchip carriers and 23 new-builds from 2020-2022



Conclusions & Predictions: A summary and details of all market demand predictions 2020 to 2024; and all supply countries predictions, and Asia-Pacific balance of wood fibre surpluses or deficits 2020-2024. Also predicted prices in 2024 for major species/countries



Contacts Registry: Details of the company, contact name, and emails for more than 135 entries covering suppliers, trading companies, shipping companies, and end-users



Monthly Update Summaries: Monthly updates of woodchip imports by country to major markets (Japan and China) will be sent to subscribers

