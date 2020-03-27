Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Driving Simulation Industry Chain Report, 2019-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As manufacturing is growing digital and transferring to a software-enabled industry, industrial software has become the heart of digital manufacturing, and this follows for the automotive sector. Industrial software tends to be a platform, facilitating industrial digitalization, networking and intelligent transformation and where small applications will run.



Industrial software segments feature complex processes, rather high thresholds, and long cycles. For the IT giants, they have neither a first-mover advantage nor much late-developing advantage. AD simulation software is also subject to industrial software, into which IT firms set foot and will find their incompetence, while the traditional simulation tycoons not only excel in the simulation of auto parts but spare no effort in AD simulation.



Traditional simulation leaders keep expanding through mergers and acquisitions, boasting dozens to hundreds of product varieties that have been found in dozens of industries. For instance, ANSYS leads the pack in the CFD market, has developed embedded codes, beefed up chip packaging design, and enriched internal combustion engine (ICE) simulation products through more than ten acquisitions of peers in the industry.



Traditional simulation giants build up autonomous driving simulation technologies



Just like automakers striving to be mobility providers and recruiting software engineers aggressively, the traditional simulation companies are also improving their weaknesses. ANSYS purchased Optics in 2018 and strengthened sensor (LiDAR, camera, radar, etc.) simulation technologies, becoming a real blockbuster in the AD simulation market.



In February 2019, Vector acquired TESIS GmbH. TESIS DYNA4 started to be fully integrated with Vector's product lineup. The latest version of TESIS DYNA4 is added with a single vertical scanning LiDAR model, supportive for the geo-reference road network of World Geodetic System WGS84, and used for simulation of GPS receiving and V2X.



Why can't IT giants rule the autonomous driving simulation market?

Although they are competitive in simulation software development, distributed computing, scene building, chip research, and development, etc., IT giants have shortcomings as follows:

As far as autonomous driving hardware is concerned, Chinese IT giants are left at least ten years behind foreign leading companies. As for autonomous driving software technology, there is a narrow gap between Chinese and foreign brands, but a wide gap of more than a decade particularly in chassis and chips. The absence of rich data about core components of vehicle and technical accumulation make it impossible to control the vehicle accurately.

With regard to automotive simulation technology, Chinese IT giants are left dozens of years behind foreign leading companies. Automotive simulation is a fusion of technologies about computer graphics, multimedia, sensors, optics & display, materials, electronic semiconductors, kinetics, to name a few. Most Chinese IT firms are only familiar with a few disciplines.

Foreign simulation leaders have decades of rich experience in developing customers. Once an automotive simulation client selects a certain simulation technology, it is hard to change. With loyal clientele, the traditional simulation vendors keep abreast of the real demand in real-time and convert it into products and services swiftly.

Autonomous driving simulation is, in essence, the upgrade of traditional automotive simulation. Figuratively, traditional automotive simulation has already built a 100-storey building, and only 10 storeys needing building can make it in autonomous driving simulation. Chinese IT giants can build the 101st-110th storeys but must build them on the already 100-storey, and they are enslaved. Wishing for a new building, they have to start from scratch.

So, it is useless for Chinese IT giants (except Huawei) to rebuild a simulation technology system. Even if it succeeds in building its own simulation software system, Huawei will apply the system in a specific field rather than dominate the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Autonomous Driving (AD) Simulation

1.1 Simulation Technology

1.2 AD Simulation and Test

1.3 Segmentation of AD Simulation



2. Integrated Simulation Platform and Company Study

2.1 Introduction to Simulation Platform

2.2 ANSYS

2.3 Siemens

2.4 NVIDIA Simulation Platform

2.5 Gazebo

2.6 Carla

2.7 China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co., Ltd. (CATARC)

2.8 China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co., Ltd. (CAERI)

2.9 Baidu Apollo Distributed Simulation Platform

2.10 Tencent TAD Sim

2.11 Panosim

2.12 AirSim

2.13 51World



3. Vehicle Dynamics Simulation

3.1 Introduction to Vehicle Dynamics Simulation

3.2 MATLAB/Simulink

3.3 Simpack

3.4 TESIS DYNAware

3.5 IPG Carmaker

3.6 AVL





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lramjk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900