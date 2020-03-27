Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Driving Simulation Industry Chain Report, 2019-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As manufacturing is growing digital and transferring to a software-enabled industry, industrial software has become the heart of digital manufacturing, and this follows for the automotive sector. Industrial software tends to be a platform, facilitating industrial digitalization, networking and intelligent transformation and where small applications will run.
Industrial software segments feature complex processes, rather high thresholds, and long cycles. For the IT giants, they have neither a first-mover advantage nor much late-developing advantage. AD simulation software is also subject to industrial software, into which IT firms set foot and will find their incompetence, while the traditional simulation tycoons not only excel in the simulation of auto parts but spare no effort in AD simulation.
Traditional simulation leaders keep expanding through mergers and acquisitions, boasting dozens to hundreds of product varieties that have been found in dozens of industries. For instance, ANSYS leads the pack in the CFD market, has developed embedded codes, beefed up chip packaging design, and enriched internal combustion engine (ICE) simulation products through more than ten acquisitions of peers in the industry.
Traditional simulation giants build up autonomous driving simulation technologies
Just like automakers striving to be mobility providers and recruiting software engineers aggressively, the traditional simulation companies are also improving their weaknesses. ANSYS purchased Optics in 2018 and strengthened sensor (LiDAR, camera, radar, etc.) simulation technologies, becoming a real blockbuster in the AD simulation market.
In February 2019, Vector acquired TESIS GmbH. TESIS DYNA4 started to be fully integrated with Vector's product lineup. The latest version of TESIS DYNA4 is added with a single vertical scanning LiDAR model, supportive for the geo-reference road network of World Geodetic System WGS84, and used for simulation of GPS receiving and V2X.
Why can't IT giants rule the autonomous driving simulation market?
Although they are competitive in simulation software development, distributed computing, scene building, chip research, and development, etc., IT giants have shortcomings as follows:
So, it is useless for Chinese IT giants (except Huawei) to rebuild a simulation technology system. Even if it succeeds in building its own simulation software system, Huawei will apply the system in a specific field rather than dominate the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Autonomous Driving (AD) Simulation
1.1 Simulation Technology
1.2 AD Simulation and Test
1.3 Segmentation of AD Simulation
2. Integrated Simulation Platform and Company Study
2.1 Introduction to Simulation Platform
2.2 ANSYS
2.3 Siemens
2.4 NVIDIA Simulation Platform
2.5 Gazebo
2.6 Carla
2.7 China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co., Ltd. (CATARC)
2.8 China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co., Ltd. (CAERI)
2.9 Baidu Apollo Distributed Simulation Platform
2.10 Tencent TAD Sim
2.11 Panosim
2.12 AirSim
2.13 51World
3. Vehicle Dynamics Simulation
3.1 Introduction to Vehicle Dynamics Simulation
3.2 MATLAB/Simulink
3.3 Simpack
3.4 TESIS DYNAware
3.5 IPG Carmaker
3.6 AVL
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lramjk
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: