The full promise of 3D metal printing is imminent as long-sought quality-control systems provide newfound ability to scale additive metal manufacturing.

From its inception by scientists at Los Alamos, Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) has led the world in developing software that addresses serious quality-assurance issues in 3D metal printing. Now the company has moved from beta development and third-party validation to commercialization in an untapped $2 billion market as the only known provider of in-process, quality-assurance software to the commercial, 3D-metal-printing industry able to work across the majority of printers.

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) is an emerging provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Founded in 2010, Sigma is a software company that specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time computer aided inspection (“CAI”) solutions known as PrintRite3D for 3D advanced-manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs’ advanced, computer-aided software product revolutionizes commercial additive manufacturing, enabling nondestructive quality assurance mid-production, uniquely allowing errors to be corrected in real time. For more information, please visit www.SigmaLabsInc.com.

