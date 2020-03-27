Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology; Form, Source, Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fish protein hydrolysate market accounted for US$ 389.11 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 610.87 million by 2027.



Based on form, the fish protein hydrolysate market has been segmented into powder and liquid. The powder segment dominated the fish protein hydrolysate market in 2018 and is projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. The demand for the powdered form of a fish protein hydrolysate is increasing across several application bases. The fish protein hydrolysate in powdered form is a spray dried, a free-flowing product that has a high proportion of denatured proteins. It is available in off-white color as a readily soluble solution in water, which contains less amount of fats. The powdered form of fish protein hydrolysate has a rich nutritional profile and is known to possess functional characteristics. Further, the powdered form of a fish protein hydrolysate is easy to handle, convenient to store, and transport.



In 2018, the North America region dominated the fish protein hydrolysate market. The largest market share of the North American region is primarily attributed to changes in lifestyle patterns of consumers and preference toward healthy and natural food and cosmetic products. Additionally, increase in the demand of fish protein hydrolysate from feed processing industries is further expected to stimulate the growth of the market. Fish protein hydrolysates are widely used in preparation of animal feed, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. Further, presence of strong manufacturing base for fish protein hydrolysates along with increased focus over research and development activities is further expected to expand the growth of the fish protein hydrolysate market in the region.



Some of the players present in global fish protein hydrolysate market are Bio-marine Ingredients, Ireland Limited, Copalis Sea Solutions, CR Brown Enterprises, Diana Group, Hofseth BioCare ASA, Janatha Fish Meal & Oil Products, Marutham Bio Ages Innovations (P) Ltd, SAMPI, Scanbio Marine Group AS, and Sopropche among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market - By Technology

1.3.2 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market - By Form

1.3.3 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market - By Source

1.3.4 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market - By Application

1.3.5 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market - By Geography



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa PEST analysis

4.2.5 SAM PEST analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Demand for Fish Protein Hydrolysate in Nutri Cosmeceuticals

5.1.2 Growing Consumer Preference Towards Healthy Diet To Boost Market Growth

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Industry association initiatives and logistic issues is hampering the market growth

5.3 Opportunities:

5.3.1 Demand For FPH For Exercise Recovery Aid

5.4 Trends:

5.4.1 FPH Market Is Fueling With Inorganic Growth

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Fish Protein Hydrolysate - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market Overview

6.2 Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market - By Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market Breakdown, by Technology, 2018 and 2027

7.3 Acid Hydrolysis

7.4 Autolytic Hydrolysis

7.5 Enzymatic Hydrolysis



8. Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market Analysis - By Form

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market Breakdown, by Form, 2018 and 2027

8.3 Powder

8.4 Liquid



9. Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market - by Source

9.1 Overview

9.2 Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market Breakdown, by Source, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Tuna

9.4 Sardine

9.5 Atlantic Salmon

9.6 Crustacean

9.7 Others



10. Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market Analysis - by Application

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market Breakdown, by Application, 2018 & 2027

10.3 Animal Feed

10.4 Pet Food

10.5 Pharmaceuticals

10.6 Cosmetics

10.7 Others



11. Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market - Geographic Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

11.3 Europe Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

11.4 APAC Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

11.5 MEA Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

11.6 South America Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Bio-marine Ingredients Ireland Limited

12.2 Copalis Sea Solutions

12.3 Diana Group

12.4 Hofseth BioCare ASA

12.5 Janatha Fish Meal & Oil Products

12.6 Scanbio Marine Group AS

12.7 SOPROPCHE

12.8 Marutham Bio Ages Innovations (P) Ltd.

12.9 CR Brown Enterprises

12.10 SAMPI



