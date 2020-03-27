SOMERSET, N.J., March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced the availability of additional telehealth services and a suite of educational resources to support providers as they integrate telehealth services as part of their daily workflows.



“As the use of telehealth continues to grow and becomes the new normal, MTBC is committed to providing its clients with the training and resources they need, including a telehealth reimbursement helpline coupled with a series of webinars to address billing and coding requirements in light of Medicare’s recent expanded reimbursement policies in response to COVID-19” said Shruti Patel, President, Telehealth Division at MTBC. She continued, “We are also offering assistance in licensing across state lines, allowing providers to maintain continuity of care during this pandemic. This tremendous need for clarity was evidenced as we had close to 300 webinar participants just yesterday.”

In response to the overwhelming demand for support, MTBC launched a dedicated telehealth coding and billing helpline. This service is now available to clients and is staffed from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT, Monday through Friday.

Additionally, MTBC is offering free, expert assistance in securing the newly approved 90-day telehealth service licenses to its providers across multiple states including: Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee and Idaho. Providers can contact telehealthrequests@mtbc.com to begin the enrollment process.

With the current changes to Medicare reimbursement regarding telehealth, MTBC hosted a webinar educating providers on these changes on Thursday March 26, 2020. A recording of the webinar is available by clicking here .

“We’re staying very close to both our MTBC and CareCloud clients to understand the real-time impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on how they deliver care and stay connected to their patients,” said Mike Cuesta, CareCloud’s Senior Vice President of Marketing. “As the use of telehealth continues to grow, we’ll continue to help medical practices navigate and adapt to the evolving healthcare landscape.”

MTBC offers a comprehensive telehealth solution which is integrated with MTBC’s talkEHR , talkPHR Telehealth , which includes live patient and provider support. MTBC’s CareCloud now offers CareCloud Live , a new telehealth solution that gives providers using CareCloud Central or CareCloud Charts the ability to seamlessly offer secure virtual visits to a growing number of patients seeking remote care with minimal disruption.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com . To view MTBC's latest investor presentations, read recent press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com.

