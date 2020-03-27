﻿In 2019, SP Group realised a profit before tax of DKK 175.4 million, which is a decrease of 12.4% compared to 2018. EPS decreased by 11.6%. Revenue increased from DKK 1,965.0 million in 2018 to DKK 2,012.9 million in 2019, corresponding to an increase of 2.4 %. In Q4 2019, SP Group realised a profit before tax and non-controlling interests of DKK 37.1 million, which is a decrease of 31.8% compared to Q4 2018.



Attachment