Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

NameDirectionH ApS
Senior management employee’s positionCEO & President
Relationship with member of senior management employeeDirectionH ApS is 100% owned by CEO & President Thomas Honoré
ISIN codeDK0010268366
Type of securityShares
Nature of transaction Purchase
Trading date27 March 2020
Market in which transaction was executedNASDAQ Copenhagen
Number of securities traded53,152
Market value (DKK) of securities traded297,877



Ib Kunøe
Chairman
Columbus A/S

 		Thomas Honoré
CEO & President
Columbus A/S
