Release no. 8/2020





Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Name DirectionH ApS Senior management employee’s position CEO & President Relationship with member of senior management employee DirectionH ApS is 100% owned by CEO & President Thomas Honoré ISIN code DK0010268366 Type of security Shares Nature of transaction Purchase Trading date 27 March 2020 Market in which transaction was executed NASDAQ Copenhagen Number of securities traded 53,152 Market value (DKK) of securities traded 297,877







Ib Kunøe

Chairman

Columbus A/S



Thomas Honoré

CEO & President

Columbus A/S For further information, please contact:

CEO & President Thomas Honoré, T: +45 70 20 50 00.







Attachment