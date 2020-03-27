Due to the development in connection with the outbreak of Covid-19, Solar A/S withdraws the previously announced outlook for 2020.



January, February and the first three weeks of March went exactly as planned financially. We are, however, starting to see a slight decline in revenue in some markets.

We will disclose a new guidance as soon as we get an overview of the effect the outbreak will have on Solar.



Our number one priority is to protect employees and business partners. Thus, we have introduced a number of initiatives to limit the risk of infection in order to ensure our business’ continuity and stability.



We are currently only experiencing minor changes in deliveries from suppliers. Our strong partnerships with the suppliers mean that we have alternatives to both products and production sites, and we are doing everything we can to uphold a normal level of service.



We are aware that things can change very quickly, and therefore, we monitor the business carefully and work on the basis of different scenarios. However, we currently only see a slight impact on our business.



Solar is a digital company with a continuously increasing share of e-business – now approx. 60%. This means that we are fully capable of serving our customers through digital channels.





